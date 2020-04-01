برادر علیرضا فغانی پناهنده شد

Joe Biden casts doubt on Democratic convention happening as planned

Joe Biden on Tuesday said it is difficult to imagine the Democratic National Convention, scheduled for July, taking place as planned amid the coronavirus pandemic.
01 April 2020

Asked during an interview on MSNBC if he can see Democrats from all over the country congregating inside a hot arena just 104 days from now, Biden replied, "It's hard to envision that," adding, "again, we should listen to the scientists."
He noted that one reason the Democratic convention was scheduled to be held at an earlier date -- July 13 through 16 -- was so it would occur before the summer Olympics, which have since been postponed.

"We ought to be able to do, we were able to do in the middle of a Civil War all the way through to World War II, have Democratic and Republican conventions and primaries and elections and still have public safety. And we're able to do both. But the fact is it may have to be different," he said.
CNN previously reported that Democrats are considering a range of contingency plans for the convention to be held in July, including shortening the in-person portion or going entirely digital.
Biden said he believed that an election would still happen in November, but added that people would likely have to vote differently, suggesting mail-in ballots or even "drive-in" voting. Regardless, Biden said, "there's been no rationale for eliminating or delaying the election. It may be virtual."
In his interview, Biden also said that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is on his shortlist for a potential running mate -- and that she had been on the list before her public spat with President Donald Trump. There are about six to 10 women on that shortlist, Biden said.

Asked if any individuals, including Whitmer in particular, have lengthened his list as a result of the spotlight they have received from handling of coronavirus, Biden replied, "She didn't lengthen the list. She made the list in my mind two months ago."
He said that whether or not Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is still in the race, his campaign will assemble an organization to run background checks, beginning the vetting process for his running mate by mid-April.

