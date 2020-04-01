The Heat: U.S. Death Toll Surpasses China

The death toll in the United States could reach 200,000 even if the social distancing guidelines are followed perfectly, according to the White House response team.

The U.S. leads in the number of confirmed cases, with more than 180,000 people infected. Nearly three out of every four Americans are under stay-at-home orders. CGTN’S White House correspondent Nathan King has more.

Justin Bahl is Associate Professor at the Center for Vaccines and Immunology, Infectious Diseases at the University of Georgia

Mark Seddon is a Journalist, Former Media Adviser to President of the UN General Assembly.

Dr. Robert D. Morris is a Seattle-based physician, environmental engineer and epidemiologist

Ali Khan is Dean, College of Public Health and Professor, Department of Epidemiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center