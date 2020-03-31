India's pandemic lockdown turns into human crisis

In India, a three-week lockdown to stop spread of coronavirus has triggered a humanitarian crisis.

According to BBC, streets around the Indian capital Delhi have been filled with people walking to reach their villages in neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, Police fired tear gas to disperse a stone-pelting crowd of migrant workers defying the lockdown against the coronavirus. The lockdown has left hundreds of thousands of poor without jobs and hungry.