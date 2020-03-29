پایان قطعی نظرسنجی جنجالی بابرتری سیدجلال برمجیدی

پرداخت حقوق کارکنان مشروط شد

لیست مشاغل مجاز و غیر مجاز برای فعالیت اعلام شد

بازدید 660

Moscow says coronavirus outbreak enters new phase as residents go out to brave risk

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday that the coronavirus outbreak had entered a new phase as the total number of cases in the Russian capital exceeded 1,000 with many Muscovites going out despite a plea to stay home.
کد خبر: ۹۶۸۹۰۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۶:۰۹ 29 March 2020

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday that the coronavirus outbreak had entered a new phase as the total number of cases in the Russian capital exceeded 1,000 with many Muscovites going out despite a plea to stay home.

Authorities in Moscow, Russia’s worst-affected area, shut shops and entertainment venues from Saturday and urged Muscovites to stay at home during the non-working week announced by President Vladimir Putin.

But at least 52,000 people took walks in the city parks on Saturday, and many elderly people made long trips on the city’s vast public transportation network, Sobyanin said on his website.

“The situation with the spread of coronavirus has entered a new phase. More than 1,000 cases of the disease have already been recorded in Moscow. Nobody is insured,” Sobyanin wrote.

“An example of miserable Italian and Spanish cities, even New York, where tens and hundreds of people die every day, is in front of everyone’s eyes.”

The official tally of confirmed cases in Russia rose by 270 in 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,534. Nine people have died of the coronavirus, seven of which in Moscow.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
russia coronavirus lock down outbreak
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 مسعود مولوی جهش تولید طرح فاصله گذاری اجتماعی روز جانباز
واکنش مهاجرانی به کرونا گرفتن نخست وزیر انگلیس / رونمایی سپاه از یک گروه ویژه / مقتدا صدر: کرونا پیام آسمان علیه همجنس گرایی است / شکایت باشگاه استقلال از داور عصر جدید
ادعای عضو فراکسیون امید علیه صداوسیما / حمله همه‌جانبه میرسلیم به روشنفکرنما‌ها / پزشکیان: مگر مجلس یکدست، هنر است؟ / حمله استقلالی‌های خشمگین به صفحه داور عصرجدید
نخستین تصاویر از ولایتی پس از ابتلا به کرونا
پست مهران احمدی درباره بازگشت بهبود به پایتخت ۶
پرداخت حقوق کارکنان مشروط شد
آخرین آمار فرار مالیاتی در ایران؛ ۶۰ هزار میلیارد تومان! / گوگوش و بهروز وثوقی به رسمیت شناخته شدند / قدردانی سیدحسن نصرالله از خاتمی در دیدارش با احمدی‌نژاد / پشت‌پرده مالی شبکه من‌وتو چیست؟
تماس تلفنی ولیعهد ابوظبی با بشار اسد / دستور آمریکا به کارکنان خود برای ترک فوری بغداد و اربیل / هلی‌بُرن آمریکا در بغداد برای بازداشت فرماندهان حزب الله عراق / نامه سناتورهای دموکرات به پامپئو و وزیر خزانه‌داری آمریکا درباره کاهش تحریم‌های ایران
«هامون» هم سانسور شد؟ / چرا خاوری به ایران تحویل داده نمی‌شود؟ / کنایه سنگین جانشین فردوسی‌پور به تاج و کفاشیان! / شوخی کرونایی با شورای نگهبان
تصاویر جدید فرار زندانیان در سقز کردستان
مبتلا شدن آیت‌الله جنتی به کرونا صحت دارد؟
خودکشی دومین پرستار به دلیل ترس از کرونا
هجوم عجیب تهرانی‌ها به پارک پردیسان
ماجرای مرگ عجیب دختر ۲۱ ساله
ادعای عجیب کاهن مالزیایی در مورد ویروس کرونا
ملکه انگلیس کرونا گرفت

فتوایی درباره مسافرت در شرایط کرونایی / لاریجانی: حجم زیادی از نمایندگان با کرونا درگیر بودند / انتقاد از برگزاری مراسم تشییع سردار اسداللهی و پاسخ سپاه محمد رسول الله / موضوعی که مقام روسی را مبهوت کرده است!  (۲۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴ هزار و ۸۱۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۷۶۲ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۸۹۳۱  (۲۱۴ نظر)

۳ میلیون تن از ساکنان مناطق خیلی آلوده سفر کرده‌اند/ ایجاد ۱۰ هزار تخت نقاهتگاهی برای بهبودیافتگان کرونا / احتمال حمله بیولوژیک کرونا علیه ایران در حال بررسی است  (۱۸۵ نظر)

غرضی: مردم اعصابشان را از دست داده‌اند / افزایش خشونت خانگی در روز‌های کرونایی / نظر میرسلیم درباره وظیفه مجلس یازدهم / درگیری با پلیس و اصرار برای ورود به خوزستان!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

آمریکا کانون شیوع بعدی در جهان است/ با طرح جدید، آمار مبتلایان در ایران افزایش پیدا می‌کند/ زودتر از ۴ ماه منتظر واکسن نباشید/ بابت ویروس «هانتا» نگرانی نداریم/ احتمالا جز «قم»، «گیلان» هم کانون شیوع بوده است  (۱۵۷ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۲ هزار و ۳۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۲۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۱۳۳  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۱ هزار و ۶۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۶۸۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۲۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۹۱۳  (۱۴۹ نظر)

ورودی بیماران کرونایی به بیمارستان‌ها و تعداد فوتی‌ها کاهشی شد/ مرخصی زندانیان تا پایان فروردین تمدید شد/ دوسوم کارمندان تا ۱۵ فروردین سرکار نیایند  (۱۳۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳ هزار و ۴۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۸۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۱۱ مورد جدید و ترخیص۸۳۷۶/ توقف ارائه آمارهای تفکیکی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

اعتراض نماینده مجلس به روحانی؛ چرا جلوی تردد‌ها را نمی‌گیرید؟ / انتقاد از ویدئوی حضور یک طلبه مروج طب اسلامی در بیمارستان / فیاض: ایرانی‌ها همیشه اهل جولان دادن در خیابان بوده‌اند! / اعتراف جنجالی علیرضا فغانی: پرسپولیسی بودم!  (۱۳۳ نظر)

واکنش مهاجرانی به کرونا گرفتن نخست وزیر انگلیس / رونمایی سپاه از یک گروه ویژه / مقتدا صدر: کرونا پیام آسمان علیه همجنس گرایی است / شکایت باشگاه استقلال از داور عصر جدید  (۱۳۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹ هزار و ۴۰۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۲۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۳۸۹ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۰۴۵۷  (۱۳۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵ هزار و ۴۰۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۵۱۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۰۷۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۶۷۹  (۱۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۷ هزار و ۱۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۰۷۷ تن رسید / کشف ۲۲۰۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۹۶۲۵  (۱۲۲ نظر)

نامه هشت کشور به سازمان ملل برای رفع تحریم‌های ایران / افزایش شمار مبتلایان به کرونا در کشور‌های عربی / تحریم‌های جدید آمریکا علیه نهاد‌ها و افراد مرتبط با ایران / نامه ۳۳۸ سازمان مردم‌نهاد به سازمان ملل برای رفع تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۲۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/00443S
tabnak.ir/00443S