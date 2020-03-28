پایان قطعی نظرسنجی جنجالی بابرتری سیدجلال برمجیدی

پرداخت حقوق کارکنان مشروط شد

لیست مشاغل مجاز و غیر مجاز برای فعالیت اعلام شد

بازدید 564

Doctor arrested after being accused of 'deliberately coughing' on nurses

A Connecticut doctor was arrested after police say he intentionally coughed on and hugged nurses in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
کد خبر: ۹۶۸۷۱۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۲۰:۴۴ 28 March 2020

A Connecticut doctor was arrested after police say he intentionally coughed on and hugged nurses in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The University of Connecticut Police Department arrested and charged Dr. Cory Edgar, 48, with breach of the peace, according to a police report obtained by the Hartford Courant. Police were reportedly called to the UConn Health outpatient surgery clinic after they were alerted that a doctor was “deliberately coughing on and hugging nurses, causing them a substantial amount of alarm.”

“The witnesses and medical workers believed he was purposely disregarding space and safety concerns involving the coronavirus pandemic,” said UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz.
ADVERTISEMENT

UConn Health, the branch of the University of Connecticut that oversees clinical care, said it is reviewing the incident.

“The involved doctor has confirmed that he is in excellent health and does not to his knowledge have COVID-19,” UConn Health spokeswoman Jennifer Walker told the Courant. “We can also state that any UConn Health employee with an indication of illness is asked to stay home, and during this pandemic all employees are screened for symptoms prior to entering the premises.”

Edgar is scheduled to appear in court on June 3.

Nearly 1,300 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in Connecticut.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
united states coronavirus arrestment coughing
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 روز پاسدار جهش تولید طرح فاصله گذاری اجتماعی
غرضی: مردم اعصابشان را از دست داده‌اند / افزایش خشونت خانگی در روز‌های کرونایی / نظر میرسلیم درباره وظیفه مجلس یازدهم / درگیری با پلیس و اصرار برای ورود به خوزستان!
همتی: قیمت دلار دو هزار تومان کاهش یافت
تایید اثربخشی درمان کرونا توسط پزشکان آبادانی
تصویر یک خانم دکتر در چالش عکس بی‌رتوش
ادعای عضو فراکسیون امید علیه صداوسیما / حمله همه‌جانبه میرسلیم به روشنفکرنما‌ها / پزشکیان: مگر مجلس یکدست، هنر است؟ / حمله استقلالی‌های خشمگین به صفحه داور عصرجدید
آمریکا کانون شیوع بعدی در جهان است/ با طرح جدید، آمار مبتلایان در ایران افزایش پیدا می‌کند/ زودتر از ۴ ماه منتظر واکسن نباشید/ بابت ویروس «هانتا» نگرانی نداریم/ احتمالا جز «قم»، «گیلان» هم کانون شیوع بوده است
خانه‌نشینی احمدی‌نژاد با وساطت کدام روحانی پایان یافت؟/ خسارت صنعت خودروسازی به کشور؛ «اندازه یک جنگ»!/ دستگیری مداحان تربیت شده اسرائیل!/ روایت کشته شدن فرزند آیت الله جنتی در یک خانه تیمی
نخستین تصاویر از ولایتی پس از ابتلا به کرونا
لهجه انگلیسی مهناز افشار سوژه توئیتری‌ها شد
پست مهران احمدی درباره بازگشت بهبود به پایتخت ۶
پرداخت حقوق کارکنان مشروط شد
دلار سقوط کرد
«هامون» هم سانسور شد؟ / چرا خاوری به ایران تحویل داده نمی‌شود؟ / کنایه سنگین جانشین فردوسی‌پور به تاج و کفاشیان! / شوخی کرونایی با شورای نگهبان
آخرین آمار فرار مالیاتی در ایران؛ ۶۰ هزار میلیارد تومان! / گوگوش و بهروز وثوقی به رسمیت شناخته شدند / قدردانی سیدحسن نصرالله از خاتمی در دیدارش با احمدی‌نژاد / پشت‌پرده مالی شبکه من‌وتو چیست؟
تماس تلفنی ولیعهد ابوظبی با بشار اسد / دستور آمریکا به کارکنان خود برای ترک فوری بغداد و اربیل / هلی‌بُرن آمریکا در بغداد برای بازداشت فرماندهان حزب الله عراق / نامه سناتورهای دموکرات به پامپئو و وزیر خزانه‌داری آمریکا درباره کاهش تحریم‌های ایران

فتوایی درباره مسافرت در شرایط کرونایی / لاریجانی: حجم زیادی از نمایندگان با کرونا درگیر بودند / انتقاد از برگزاری مراسم تشییع سردار اسداللهی و پاسخ سپاه محمد رسول الله / موضوعی که مقام روسی را مبهوت کرده است!  (۲۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴ هزار و ۸۱۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۷۶۲ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۸۹۳۱  (۲۱۴ نظر)

۳ میلیون تن از ساکنان مناطق خیلی آلوده سفر کرده‌اند/ ایجاد ۱۰ هزار تخت نقاهتگاهی برای بهبودیافتگان کرونا / احتمال حمله بیولوژیک کرونا علیه ایران در حال بررسی است  (۱۸۵ نظر)

غرضی: مردم اعصابشان را از دست داده‌اند / افزایش خشونت خانگی در روز‌های کرونایی / نظر میرسلیم درباره وظیفه مجلس یازدهم / درگیری با پلیس و اصرار برای ورود به خوزستان!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

آمریکا کانون شیوع بعدی در جهان است/ با طرح جدید، آمار مبتلایان در ایران افزایش پیدا می‌کند/ زودتر از ۴ ماه منتظر واکسن نباشید/ بابت ویروس «هانتا» نگرانی نداریم/ احتمالا جز «قم»، «گیلان» هم کانون شیوع بوده است  (۱۵۷ نظر)

نامه‌ای به امضای ۲۵ سازمان و نهاد مختلف برای تعلیق ۱۲۰ روزه تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۵۵ نظر)

شبکه ۴ برای این اجرای زنده ناچار به عذرخواهی رسمی شد! / پایداری در مجلس آینده ۱۸۰ نماینده دارد! / کنایه عجیب علیفر به فردوسی‌پور / انگلیس ماسک‌های خریداری شده را تحویل ایران نداد!  (۱۵۳ نظر)

آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: کرونا ویروس با رحمت مطلقه الهی هماهنگ است / مسمومیت‌ ۴۷۵ نفر و مرگ ۶۶ نفر با الکل صنعتی در فارس  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۲ هزار و ۳۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۹۲۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۱۱۳۳  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۱ هزار و ۶۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۶۸۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۲۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۹۱۳  (۱۴۹ نظر)

ورودی بیماران کرونایی به بیمارستان‌ها و تعداد فوتی‌ها کاهشی شد/ مرخصی زندانیان تا پایان فروردین تمدید شد/ دوسوم کارمندان تا ۱۵ فروردین سرکار نیایند  (۱۳۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳ هزار و ۴۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۸۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۱۱ مورد جدید و ترخیص۸۳۷۶/ توقف ارائه آمارهای تفکیکی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

اعتراض نماینده مجلس به روحانی؛ چرا جلوی تردد‌ها را نمی‌گیرید؟ / انتقاد از ویدئوی حضور یک طلبه مروج طب اسلامی در بیمارستان / فیاض: ایرانی‌ها همیشه اهل جولان دادن در خیابان بوده‌اند! / اعتراف جنجالی علیرضا فغانی: پرسپولیسی بودم!  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۰ هزار و ۶۱۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۵۵۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۶۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۶۳۵  (۱۳۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹ هزار و ۴۰۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۲۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۳۸۹ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۰۴۵۷  (۱۳۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/00440Q
tabnak.ir/00440Q