97-Year-Old Woman in South Korea Fully Recovers From Coronavirus, Becomes Country's Oldest Surviving Patient

A 97-year-old South Korean woman has fully recovered from the coronavirus, becoming the oldest person in the country to survive the infection.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday that officials said the elderly woman had left quarantine and returned home after making a full recovery from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Although the woman's identity was not revealed, she is from the southeastern city of Cheongdo, which is near to Daegu, the epicenter of the Asian nation's outbreak.

Despite South Korea's proximity to China and an early surge in confirmed cases of the virus, the country has done an impressive job in curbing the spread of the pandemic. Although South Korea discovered its first case the same day as the U.S., the Asian nation mobilized quickly to expand testing and isolate the infected.

Now, two months later, South Korea reported just 104 new cases of the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number to 9,241, according to the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the past two weeks, the number of new cases has hovered around 100 or even lower. Only 132 people have died from the virus in South Korea thus far.