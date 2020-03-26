از «کرونا و بدنامی اجتماعی» تا «ویروس کرونا چقدر خطرناک و کشنده است؟»

موج دوم کرونا در حال آمدن است

استرالیا قرنطینه سراسری شد

'Unusual' last request to NHS doctor before coronavirus patient put on ventilator

An NHS doctor has revealed why a wife's "unusual" request to feed her husband a curry before he was placed on a ventilator would be so important if it was "the last time they speak".
کد خبر: ۹۶۸۲۷۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۹:۵۲ 26 March 2020

An NHS doctor has revealed why a wife's "unusual" request to feed her husband a curry before he was placed on a ventilator would be so important if it was "the last time they speak".

Anu Mitra, an emergency physician at Imperial College NHS Trust in London, said the anaesthetist he was working with "understandably got a bit annoyed" at the insistence from the patient's wife to deliver a lamb curry to the ward.

He said: "[Rapid Sequence Intubation] is a really high risk procedure, who on Earth would you multiply the risk with a stomach full of curry?"

1/ Keep thinking about a Bengali guy with nasty #CoVID pneumonia who was intubated early. Great teamwork, operationally went smoothly

Before he was intubated we let him call his wife. He was brought in alone. He said a last few words and we explained to them what was happening..
— Anu Mitra (@AcmeDR) March 25, 2020

According to Dr Mitra, his patient, a Bengali man, had been admitted to hospital alone with "nasty Covid-19 pneumonia" and needed to be anesthetised and placed on a ventilator.

"Before he was intubated, we let him call his wife," Dr Mitra said, adding: "He said a last few words and we explained to them what was happening."

For all the latest updates on coronavirus, read our live blog

But, the doctor continued, "all the wife could say was: 'Can you feed him? Yes, but before you put him to sleep, can you give him a meal? If not, let me come up there with some lamb curry before you do."

The patient started telling his wife to "stop fussing" and that he would be "fine", and Dr Mitra said he even found the insistence "a bit odd" until thinking later about his family.

"Bengali women," he said, "as in many cultures, express their love for their family through food."
Recalling a memory from earlier in the week with his 75-year-old mother, he added: "I was reminded of it this weekend with my mum's utter determination to send us some curry, despite my protestations - and also my refusal to put her at risk by going anywhere near their house.

"In the end, I let her pay a minicab driver to drive across London to drop it outside our house.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
coronavirus london ventilator
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 خسرو شکیبایی پزشکان بدون مرز جهش تولید ویروس هانتا
فتوایی درباره مسافرت در شرایط کرونایی / لاریجانی: حجم زیادی از نمایندگان با کرونا درگیر بودند / انتقاد از برگزاری مراسم تشییع سردار اسداللهی و پاسخ سپاه محمد رسول الله / موضوعی که مقام روسی را مبهوت کرده است!
خانم دکتر میرسیدی به کرونا مبتلا شد!
موضوعی که ذوالنور را ناراحت کرد / توصیه مسیح مهاجری به روحانی / برنده بزرگ بحران کرونا کیست؟ / قرنطینه خانگی در انگلیس به روایت مهاجرانی
غرضی: مردم اعصابشان را از دست داده‌اند / افزایش خشونت خانگی در روز‌های کرونایی / نظر میرسلیم درباره وظیفه مجلس یازدهم / درگیری با پلیس و اصرار برای ورود به خوزستان!
تصویر یک خانم دکتر در چالش عکس بی‌رتوش
تایید اثربخشی درمان کرونا توسط پزشکان آبادانی
تشییع جنازه جنجالی در وردآورد
همتی: قیمت دلار دو هزار تومان کاهش یافت
آمریکا کانون شیوع بعدی در جهان است/ با طرح جدید، آمار مبتلایان در ایران افزایش پیدا می‌کند/ زودتر از ۴ ماه منتظر واکسن نباشید/ بابت ویروس «هانتا» نگرانی نداریم/ احتمالا جز «قم»، «گیلان» هم کانون شیوع بوده است
روایتی از صدور فرمان قتل شریعتی توسط آیت‌الله مصباح!/ افشای جزئیاتی از نامه‌نگاری اوباما به رهبرانقلاب/ چقدر از حقوق‌های نجومی به بیت‌المال برگشت؟/ آیت‌الله یزدی: برخی نمایندگان از وزراء رسما باج می‌گیرند
شمخانی: دوباره شگفتی در راه است
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳ هزار و ۴۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۸۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۱۱ مورد جدید و ترخیص۸۳۷۶/ توقف ارائه آمارهای تفکیکی!
تصاویر فارس از بی‌ملاحظگی‌های خجالت آورمان!
در پی مرگ یک بیمار کرونایی در گیلان: حکم جلب روحانی مدعی طب اسلامی صادر شد / صادق خرازی: احمدی‌نژاد مثل رابین‌هود رأی مردم را دزدید
لهجه انگلیسی مهناز افشار سوژه توئیتری‌ها شد

فتوایی درباره مسافرت در شرایط کرونایی / لاریجانی: حجم زیادی از نمایندگان با کرونا درگیر بودند / انتقاد از برگزاری مراسم تشییع سردار اسداللهی و پاسخ سپاه محمد رسول الله / موضوعی که مقام روسی را مبهوت کرده است!  (۲۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴ هزار و ۸۱۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۷۶۲ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۸۹۳۱  (۲۱۴ نظر)

۳ میلیون تن از ساکنان مناطق خیلی آلوده سفر کرده‌اند/ ایجاد ۱۰ هزار تخت نقاهتگاهی برای بهبودیافتگان کرونا / احتمال حمله بیولوژیک کرونا علیه ایران در حال بررسی است  (۱۸۵ نظر)

غرضی: مردم اعصابشان را از دست داده‌اند / افزایش خشونت خانگی در روز‌های کرونایی / نظر میرسلیم درباره وظیفه مجلس یازدهم / درگیری با پلیس و اصرار برای ورود به خوزستان!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

آمریکا کانون شیوع بعدی در جهان است/ با طرح جدید، آمار مبتلایان در ایران افزایش پیدا می‌کند/ زودتر از ۴ ماه منتظر واکسن نباشید/ بابت ویروس «هانتا» نگرانی نداریم/ احتمالا جز «قم»، «گیلان» هم کانون شیوع بوده است  (۱۵۷ نظر)

نامه‌ای به امضای ۲۵ سازمان و نهاد مختلف برای تعلیق ۱۲۰ روزه تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۵۵ نظر)

شبکه ۴ برای این اجرای زنده ناچار به عذرخواهی رسمی شد! / پایداری در مجلس آینده ۱۸۰ نماینده دارد! / کنایه عجیب علیفر به فردوسی‌پور / انگلیس ماسک‌های خریداری شده را تحویل ایران نداد!  (۱۵۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۸ هزار و ۴۰۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۲۸۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۴۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۹۷۹  (۱۵۱ نظر)

آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: کرونا ویروس با رحمت مطلقه الهی هماهنگ است / مسمومیت‌ ۴۷۵ نفر و مرگ ۶۶ نفر با الکل صنعتی در فارس  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۱ هزار و ۶۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۶۸۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۲۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۹۱۳  (۱۴۹ نظر)

ورودی بیماران کرونایی به بیمارستان‌ها و تعداد فوتی‌ها کاهشی شد/ مرخصی زندانیان تا پایان فروردین تمدید شد/ دوسوم کارمندان تا ۱۵ فروردین سرکار نیایند  (۱۳۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳ هزار و ۴۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۸۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۱۱ مورد جدید و ترخیص۸۳۷۶/ توقف ارائه آمارهای تفکیکی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

اعتراض نماینده مجلس به روحانی؛ چرا جلوی تردد‌ها را نمی‌گیرید؟ / انتقاد از ویدئوی حضور یک طلبه مروج طب اسلامی در بیمارستان / فیاض: ایرانی‌ها همیشه اهل جولان دادن در خیابان بوده‌اند! / اعتراف جنجالی علیرضا فغانی: پرسپولیسی بودم!  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۰ هزار و ۶۱۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۵۵۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۶۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۶۳۵  (۱۳۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۹ هزار و ۶۴۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۴۳۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۳۷ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۶۷۴۵  (۱۲۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043tP
tabnak.ir/0043tP