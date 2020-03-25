موج دوم کرونا در حال آمدن است

استرالیا قرنطینه سراسری شد

تصاویر ناسا از گل معلق در فضا به مناسبت اعتدال بهاری

بازدید 560

WHO: US could become global epicenter

THE World Health Organization said yesterday that the United States could become the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, as governments around the world tightened lockdowns in a desperate effort to slow the spread of the deadly disease.
کد خبر: ۹۶۷۹۸۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۰۹:۵۵ 25 March 2020

THE World Health Organization said yesterday that the United States could become the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, as governments around the world tightened lockdowns in a desperate effort to slow the spread of the deadly disease.

In Geneva, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said that there had been a “very large acceleration” in infections in the US.

Over the previous 24 hours, 85 percent of new cases were in Europe and the US, and of those, 40 percent were in the US.

As of Monday, the virus had infected more than 42,000 people there, killing at least 559.

Asked if the US could become the new epicenter, Harris said: “We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the US. So it does have that potential.”

Some local US officials have decried a lack of coordinated federal action, saying that it has put localities, acting on their own, in competition for supplies.

India, meanwhile, will begin the world’s largest lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a TV address last night, warning that anyone going outside risked inviting the coronavirus inside their homes, and pledging US$2 billion to bolster the country’s beleaguered health-care system.

“To save India and every Indian, there will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes,” Modi said, adding if the country failed to manage the next 21 days, it could be set back by 21 years.

India’s stay-at-home order puts nearly one-fifth of the world’s population under lockdown.

Indian health officials have reported 469 active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 10 deaths.

Elsewhere in Asia, Thailand’s government yesterday approved a one-month state of emergency allowing it to impose stricter measures to control the virus.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said his cabinet decided that the state of emergency will take effect from tomorrow.

The move gives the government additional powers to implement curfews, disperse gatherings and deploy the military for enforcement.

Nighttime curfew

The Philippine Congress also approved a bill declaring a national emergency and authorizing President Rodrigo Duterte to launch a massive aid program and tap private hospitals and ships to help as the outbreak starts to take hold in the Pacific nation, with over 550 cases.

Egypt is to impose a nighttime curfew for two weeks from today, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli announced.

“Movement will be banned on all public roads from 7pm to 6am... for two weeks,” he told a news conference yesterday.

“All mass transport, public and private, will be halted over the same period,” Madbouli added.

Penalties for violators include a fine of up to 4,000 Egyptian pounds (US$250) and even jail.

Britain became the latest European country to go into effective lockdown to deal with the pandemic, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday sweeping curbs on everyday activity, including the banning of any gatherings of more than two people who do not live together.

Under the measures which Johnson did not term as a lockdown, people will only be allowed to leave home for a few “very limited purposes” to relieve the pressure on the National Health Service, Johnson said.

These include shopping for basic necessities “as infrequently as possible,” one form of exercise a day done alone or with household members, medical reasons or traveling to work that cannot be done from home or that is “absolutely necessary.”

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
who usa coronavirus epicenter
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 کرونا در ایتالیا کرونا در آمریکا جهش تولید سیده عزت خاموشی
فتوایی درباره مسافرت در شرایط کرونایی / لاریجانی: حجم زیادی از نمایندگان با کرونا درگیر بودند / انتقاد از برگزاری مراسم تشییع سردار اسداللهی و پاسخ سپاه محمد رسول الله / موضوعی که مقام روسی را مبهوت کرده است!
خانم دکتر میرسیدی به کرونا مبتلا شد!
مداح پیشکسوت به کما رفت
علی مطهری: متأسفانه لاریجانی و عارف همیشه گوش به زنگ بیت بوده‌اند / کنایه مصباحی‌مقدم به علی مطهری: برخی انگار تازه از خواب بیدار شده‌اند
عکس عکاس ایرانی از قرنطینه روی جلد مجله تایم
اعتراض نماینده مجلس به روحانی؛ چرا جلوی تردد‌ها را نمی‌گیرید؟ / انتقاد از ویدئوی حضور یک طلبه مروج طب اسلامی در بیمارستان / فیاض: ایرانی‌ها همیشه اهل جولان دادن در خیابان بوده‌اند! / اعتراف جنجالی علیرضا فغانی: پرسپولیسی بودم!
موضوعی که ذوالنور را ناراحت کرد / توصیه مسیح مهاجری به روحانی / برنده بزرگ بحران کرونا کیست؟ / قرنطینه خانگی در انگلیس به روایت مهاجرانی
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳ هزار و ۴۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۸۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۱۱ مورد جدید و ترخیص۸۳۷۶/ توقف ارائه آمارهای تفکیکی!
شمخانی: دوباره شگفتی در راه است
روایتی از صدور فرمان قتل شریعتی توسط آیت‌الله مصباح!/ افشای جزئیاتی از نامه‌نگاری اوباما به رهبرانقلاب/ چقدر از حقوق‌های نجومی به بیت‌المال برگشت؟/ آیت‌الله یزدی: برخی نمایندگان از وزراء رسما باج می‌گیرند
روایت جعبه سیاه «بابک زنجانی» از وزیران حامی او/ وقتی وزیر سابق قاتل شد!/ روایت وزارت اطلاعات از پیداشدن کارتخوان در دفتر وزیر نفت!/ گلایه‌های بدل «احمدی‌نژاد»
تصاویر فارس از بی‌ملاحظگی‌های خجالت آورمان!
تشییع جنازه جنجالی در وردآورد
در پی مرگ یک بیمار کرونایی در گیلان: حکم جلب روحانی مدعی طب اسلامی صادر شد / صادق خرازی: احمدی‌نژاد مثل رابین‌هود رأی مردم را دزدید
جهان «پساکرونا» چگونه جهانی خواهد بود؟ + نظرات ۱۲ اندیشمند جهانی

بهترین آرزو و خواسته شما در سال جدید برای خودتان و کشورتان چیست؟  (۳۳۹ نظر)

فتوایی درباره مسافرت در شرایط کرونایی / لاریجانی: حجم زیادی از نمایندگان با کرونا درگیر بودند / انتقاد از برگزاری مراسم تشییع سردار اسداللهی و پاسخ سپاه محمد رسول الله / موضوعی که مقام روسی را مبهوت کرده است!  (۲۲۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴ هزار و ۸۱۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۷۶۲ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۸۹۳۱  (۲۱۴ نظر)

۳ میلیون تن از ساکنان مناطق خیلی آلوده سفر کرده‌اند/ ایجاد ۱۰ هزار تخت نقاهتگاهی برای بهبودیافتگان کرونا / احتمال حمله بیولوژیک کرونا علیه ایران در حال بررسی است  (۱۸۵ نظر)

اقدام کم‌نظیر یک استاد پیشکسوت دانشگاه برای کمک به مقابله با کرونا / مشروبات تقلبی در خوزستان همچنان قربانی می‌گیرد / واکنش متفاوت آقای نماینده به بستن درب‌های حرم حضرت معصومه و امام رضا  (۱۸۲ نظر)

چه کشور‌هایی تاکنون به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا کمک کرده اند؟! / چینی‌ها پیشتاز کمک‌ها  (۱۶۹ نظر)

نامه‌ای به امضای ۲۵ سازمان و نهاد مختلف برای تعلیق ۱۲۰ روزه تحریم‌های ایران  (۱۵۵ نظر)

شبکه ۴ برای این اجرای زنده ناچار به عذرخواهی رسمی شد! / پایداری در مجلس آینده ۱۸۰ نماینده دارد! / کنایه عجیب علیفر به فردوسی‌پور / انگلیس ماسک‌های خریداری شده را تحویل ایران نداد!  (۱۵۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۸ هزار و ۴۰۷ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۲۸۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۴۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۹۷۹  (۱۵۱ نظر)

آیت‌الله جوادی آملی: کرونا ویروس با رحمت مطلقه الهی هماهنگ است / مسمومیت‌ ۴۷۵ نفر و مرگ ۶۶ نفر با الکل صنعتی در فارس  (۱۵۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۱ هزار و ۶۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۶۸۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۲۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۹۱۳  (۱۴۹ نظر)

ورودی بیماران کرونایی به بیمارستان‌ها و تعداد فوتی‌ها کاهشی شد/ مرخصی زندانیان تا پایان فروردین تمدید شد/ دوسوم کارمندان تا ۱۵ فروردین سرکار نیایند  (۱۳۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳ هزار و ۴۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۸۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۱۱ مورد جدید و ترخیص۸۳۷۶/ توقف ارائه آمارهای تفکیکی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

اعتراض نماینده مجلس به روحانی؛ چرا جلوی تردد‌ها را نمی‌گیرید؟ / انتقاد از ویدئوی حضور یک طلبه مروج طب اسلامی در بیمارستان / فیاض: ایرانی‌ها همیشه اهل جولان دادن در خیابان بوده‌اند! / اعتراف جنجالی علیرضا فغانی: پرسپولیسی بودم!  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۰ هزار و ۶۱۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۵۵۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۶۶ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۷۶۳۵  (۱۳۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043od
tabnak.ir/0043od