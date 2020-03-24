Gunmen kidnap civilian in Turkish-controlled city of Afrin

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: reliable sources have informed the Syrian Observatory that gunmen kidnapped a civilian from Afrin city and took him to unknown place. The civilian is a football player and lives near a bakery in the city.

On March 19, Syrian Observatory activists documented the death of a young man from Maarrat Al-Nu’man city after being shot dead by unknown assailants in Jendires township in Afrin countryside. According to SOHR sources, the victim was assassinated while he was driving on a side street in Jendires.