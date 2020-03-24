Due to the rapid spread of the corona virus in the world and coinciding with the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the tournament was postponed to another time.

Dick Pound, an honorary member of the International Olympic Committee, said the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are planned for next year, Sputnik reported.

Pound said it was decided to postpone the Olympics because of the spread of the corona virus.

On March 22, the International Olympic Committee issued a statement, stating that the Tokyo Olympics had already been timed. The committee considers that the situation of the coronavirus in Japan is improving.

The Canadian and Australian teams then refused to compete. Sebastien Coe, president of the International Union of Athletics Federations, also wrote in a letter to Thomas Bach that the idea of ​​holding an Olympics on scheduled dates was neither practical nor desirable.

According to the Tokyo Olympic Games, it was held from July 24 to August 9.