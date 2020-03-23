Four Turkish soldiers and a mercenary leader killed in Libya

Libyan National Army (LNA) forces responded to an attack by Turkish forces in the capital, Tripoli, and destroyed an ACV-15 Turkish armored vehicle.

“We offered the enemies the armored vehicle and corpses, but they refused to receive them, claiming those inside the Turkish vehicle are not Libyans,” Libyan National Army spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said.

LNA spokesman wrote on Twitter; “We responded to an attack by a Turkish armored vehicle ACV-15. It was destroyed and terrorists were neutralized. Enemy militias refused to receive the bodies. We now ask the Turkish authorities to communicate with us to receive the Turkish armored vehicle with the bodies inside.”

Major General Al-Mabrouk Al-Ghazwi, Commander of the Western Region Operations stated that they had the bodies of 4 Turkish soldiers and a Syrian mercenary leader. Al-Ghazwi said they did not mind handing them over to their families in Turkey through the Libyan Red Crescent ot the Red Cross.

The Tripoli Protection Force, comprised of various armed brigades loyal to Fayez al-Sarraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA), announced in a brief statement that its artillery shelled “enemy” positions in Ain Zara where the LNA was advancing.

On Saturday, LNA general command welcomed the international call for a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons in order to confront the (possible) coronavirus infections but warned that; “The General Command is committed to the ceasefire as long as the other parties remain committed. However, the General Command will not accept being the only party held to the standards of the ceasefire while the terrorist militias and the mercenaries are left to wreak havoc and terrorize Tripoli under these difficult conditions of the Corona virus.”