Curfew in Saudi for 21 days; It will be in effect from Monday evening

Saudi Arabia to impose curfew in Saudi Arabia It was ordered by King Salman. The curfew is part of regulatory measures in the wake of the spread of coronavirus. The curfew is from 7 pm to 6 am. The curfew will continue for the next 21 days starting March 23.

In the meantime, 119 people have been diagnosed with the disease in Saudi alone on Sunday. With this, the total number of cases in the country has increased to 511, the health ministry said.

The ministry also recommended that citizens and residents alike stay in their homes during curfew times for their own safety. Those working in key public and private sectors have been excluded from the curfew.