Doctor lists cities most at risk of being hit by coronavirusin Turkey

Scientific Committee member, Dr. Mehmet Doğanay, the cities most at risk in the coronavirus emergency are Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya and Van.

Doğanay said that "the virus, which affects the respiratory tract, will hit hard in the next two weeks. This is the period in which we should try to avoid the spreading. The weather will get warmer and this should help the infection rate to decrease."

The doctor added that self-confinment is effective "as it helps emptying normally crowded places such as shopping malls, markets. I anticipate that we will get closer to normal life towards June. I wonder if this coronavirus will continue with a small number of infections, just like the flu. In my opinion, as of November, Covid-19 will continue, as the weather gets cold, but the number of cases will decrease considerably."