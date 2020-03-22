تصاویر ناسا از گل معلق در فضا به مناسبت اعتدال بهاری

Former Real Madrid President Sanz dies from COVID-19

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died on Saturday at the age of 76 due to COVID-19, the club has confirmed.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۱:۰۹ 22 March 2020

According to Xinhua news agency, Spanish media reported that Sanz was hospitalised in Madrid on Tuesday after suffering symptoms of coronavirus, and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

"Today, all of us are in mourning following the passing of the president who dedicated a huge part of his life to his great passion: Real Madrid," the club said in its obituary, adding that it would give Sanz the recognition he deserves as soon as possible.

"My father has just passed away. He did not deserve this ending and in this way," tweeted his son, Lorenzo Sanz Duran. "One of the best, bravest and hardest-working people I have ever seen. His family and Real Madrid were his passions."

Under his presidency from 1995 to 2000, Real Madrid ended a 32-year European Cup drought as they claimed a long-awaited seventh title in 1998. Sanz also presided over Los Blancos winning another European Cup in 2000, as well as an Intercontinental Cup and a La Liga title.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos expressed his condolences to the Sanz family. "Lorenzo Sanz connected yesterday and today with two numbers: seven and eight [the club's seventh and eighth European Cup wins]. "His death saddens even more these difficult days in which we find ourselves," Ramos said.

