Two die of coronavirus in Singapore

The coronavirus which has been spreading throughout the world claimed its first two lives in Singapore today, around two months after it arrived on the island.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong announced that a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man, who tested positive Feb. 23 and March 14, respectively, died at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, where they had been in ICU.

Both patients had a history of heart disease. The woman also had hypertension.

The man was hospitalized in Indonesia for pneumonia prior to receiving treatment in Singapore. He was admitted to the local medical center on March 13, the same day he arrived in the city-state.

The woman died at 7:52 am today, 26 days after being in the ICU, while the man died at 10:15 am today, nine days after he was admitted to the center.

“We are deeply saddened by their passing. Our thoughts are with their families during this difficult time,” Gan was quoted in the statement.

“We will render all necessary assistance to their families. I understand that Singaporeans will be affected by this news. But we must take courage and continue to play our part to fight this virus.”

More than 10,000 people have died of COVID-19 around the world. Singapore’s first known infection was detected Jan. 23 in a traveler from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began. The city-state has since reported 385 cases.