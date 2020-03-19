ناقلانِ بدون علامتِ کرونا چه کسانی هستند؟

بیرانوند نامزد بهترین دروازه‌بان پنالتی‌گیر آسیا

گروه ناشناس «عصبة الثائرین» مسئول حمله به «التاجی»

بازدید 444

Iran ready to provide aid to US in fight against coronavirus

Tehran is ready to provide assistance to the US to control the coronavirus spread, Iranian Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi announced Thursday.
کد خبر: ۹۶۶۹۲۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۹:۵۵ 19 March 2020

Tehran is ready to provide assistance to the US to control the coronavirus spread, Iranian Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi announced Thursday.
"Iran is ready to help the US to control the coronavirus," he said, according to the IRNA news agency. He added that if "the US wants to help Iran, then they should remove sanctions and compensate caused losses." According to the deputy minister, "US healthcare system is not ready to curb the coronavirus [threat]."

On March 12, US President Donald Trump repeatedly offered assistance to Iran in curbing the coronavirus spread. In response, Iranian politicians, including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, said that the US can assist by withdrawing sanctions.

Iranian authorities used to repeat that US restrictions against Tehran complicate the country’s fight against the disease.
On March 16, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang claimed that unilateral sanctions of the US against Iran amid coronavirus spread would only exacerbate the situation.

 

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the US deliberately takes actions that thwart Iran’s fight against the infection.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak was registered in central China in late December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been recorded in more than 170 countries. According to the latest data, over 220,000 people have contracted the virus; about 8,900 of them have died. A total of 147 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia as yet, one person died.

 

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran rouhani united states coronavirus
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس نوروز 99 حمید کهرام جنگ هیبریدی پاندمی ملی شدن صنعت نفت
ریزش قیمت طلا در پی هجوم فروشندگان به بازار
عضو مجلس خبرگان بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت / شمار مسئولان جان‌باخته بر اثر «کرونا» به ۱۵ نفر رسید + اسامی
شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ
صحبت‌های بی‌باکانه امیرحسین رستمی در برنامه زنده
درگذشت یک پزشک در شهرداری تهران بر اثر کرونا
درخواست ظریف از کشور‌های جهان برای عدم تبعیت از تحریم‌های آمریکا / ده سال زندان برای عمار صالحی آقازاده مسئول ارشد نظامی / صادق زیباکلام: روحانی از همان اختیاراتی که دارد هم استفاده نمی‌کند
بازداشت عوامل ویدئو‌های باران بادمجان در تهران / واکنش واعظی به کاخ نشین خواندن رییس جمهور/ سردار سلامی: برای مقابله با کرونا آرایش جنگی گرفته‌ایم / پنهان کاری در مورد ابتلا به کرونا تا یک سال حبس دارد
میزان افزایش حقوق کارمندان در سال ۹۹ اعلام شد/ قیمت نفت به کانال ۲۹ دلاری وارد شد/ سقوط قیمت طلا تمامی ندارد/ کرونا فتیله گرانی روزانه خودرو را پایین کشید/ جزئیات بسته حمایتی کرونا که امشب واریز می‌شود
اقدام کم‌نظیر یک استاد پیشکسوت دانشگاه برای کمک به مقابله با کرونا / مشروبات تقلبی در خوزستان همچنان قربانی می‌گیرد / واکنش متفاوت آقای نماینده به بستن درب‌های حرم حضرت معصومه و امام رضا
دعوای آلمان و آمریکا بر سر تولید واکسن ویروس کرونا / آمریکا از امروز آزمایش واکسن را آغاز میکند
انتخاب رییس فدراسیون فوتبال با رای دایی، کریمی، مهدوی کیا و نکونام!
از قطع سخنان غیردقیق بازیگر صداوسیما در تلویزیون تا خط و نشان وزیر
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹
لیسنده جدید پیدا شد

بهترین آرزو و خواسته شما در سال جدید برای خودتان و کشورتان چیست؟  (۳۳۹ نظر)

آیا کرونا را «ترور بیولوژیک» می‌دانید؟  (۳۳۸ نظر)

مهم‌ترین اتفاق سال ۱۳۹۸ چه بود؟  (۲۷۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۰ هزار و ۷۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۴۲۹ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۵ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۴۶ نظر)

شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی  (۲۳۷ نظر)

سرلشکر باقری: تا ۲۴ ساعت آینده روال خلوت کردن شهرها آغاز می‌شود/ رصد کل ملت ایران ظرف ۱۰ روز آینده  (۲۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۲۰۴ نظر)

اقدام کم‌نظیر یک استاد پیشکسوت دانشگاه برای کمک به مقابله با کرونا / مشروبات تقلبی در خوزستان همچنان قربانی می‌گیرد / واکنش متفاوت آقای نماینده به بستن درب‌های حرم حضرت معصومه و امام رضا  (۱۸۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۱۷۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۱ هزار و ۳۶۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۱۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۸۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشورمان  (۱۷۱ نظر)

از قطع سخنان غیردقیق بازیگر صداوسیما در تلویزیون تا خط و نشان وزیر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

چه کشور‌هایی تاکنون به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا کمک کرده اند؟! / چینی‌ها پیشتاز کمک‌ها  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹  (۱۶۲ نظر)

ایمانی: روحانی فقط رئیس‌جمهور برجام بود! / افشاگری‌های مهم از نقش یک ایرانی در به قدرت رسیدن اردوغان / رئیس دولت اصلاحات کرونا گرفته است؟ / ادعای نماینده مجلس درباره یک کُرکُری خطرناک  (۱۶۱ نظر)

کرونا به مسئولان هم رحم نکرد/ اسامی مسئولانی که به کرونا مبتلا شده اند+جدول  (۱۶۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043Xc
tabnak.ir/0043Xc