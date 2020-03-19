Brexit trade talks in further doubt as EU's Barnier tests positive for COVID-19

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19, putting a further cloud over Brexit trade talks.

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19, putting a further cloud over Brexit trade talks.

The 69-year-old broke the news on Twitter and said: "I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am doing well and in good spirits."

"I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team. For those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together." He added.

The development will almost certainly cause further delays to Brexit negotiations, following the cancelation of this week's trade talks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It could also have implications for trade deals supposedly being agreed by the end of the year, something that up until now UK prime minister Boris Johnson has insisted will happen.