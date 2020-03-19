ناقلانِ بدون علامتِ کرونا چه کسانی هستند؟

Afghan gun battle kills 9 including 5 police in northern Kunduz province

At least five police and four militants have been confirmed dead as clash flared up in Khan Abad district of the northern Kunduz province on March 19, a district official Qudratullah Safi said.
19 March 2020

The clash, according to the official, broke out after a group of Taliban insurgents attacked a security checkpoint early morning and police returned fire, forcing militants to flee after leaving four bodies behind.

Three more militants sustained wounds in the firefight lasted for two hours, the official further said.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of the relatively troubled Kunduz province haven't commented.

