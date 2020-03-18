ناقلانِ بدون علامتِ کرونا چه کسانی هستند؟

Saudi Arabia suspends private sector work

Saudi Arabia suspended work in private sectors except for health, food and other vital services for 15 days, state news agency SPA reported early on Wednesday.
18 March 2020

Necessary infrastructure sectors such as electricity, water and communications will remain open while the rest of the country activates remote working procedures.

Government sector jobs except for the health, security, and military sectors have already closed or moved to remote working.

The government of Saudi Arabia advised all private companies to reduce the number of workers in offices to the absolute minimum necessary to continue operations, stating no more than 40 per cent of total employees should be present.

If there are more than 50 employees in the office or staying in workplace-provided housing then temperatures must be measured and symptoms checked at all entrance points.

The government stressed that anyone exhibiting symptoms must inform their workplace and follow precautionary isolation measures.

Measures must also be taken to ensure social distancing protocol is being followed for any workers in the office or in workplace-provided housing.

All health clubs and nurseries located in public sector offices have been ordered to close.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has released a remote working guide to aid employers and employees in the transition.

Further measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus among vulnerable populations include a compulsory 14-day leave allowance, excluded from any standard allowance, for individuals that have respiratory diseases, immunodeficiency diseases, users of immunosuppressive drugs, those with tumours or chronic diseases, pregnant and lactating women, and workers over 55.

Saudi Arabia has reported 171 cases of coronavirus so far and has taken measures to limit the spread of the pathogen, including closing mosques for daily prayers and suspending school services.

Saudi Arabia, which currently leads the G-20 presidency, said it is communicating with countries to convene a virtual meeting of leaders.

The government said in a statement Wednesday the Group of 20 countries will act in any way deemed necessary to alleviate the impact of the pandemic and will put forward a coordinated set of policies to protect people and safeguard the global economy.

