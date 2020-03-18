ناقلانِ بدون علامتِ کرونا چه کسانی هستند؟

بیرانوند نامزد بهترین دروازه‌بان پنالتی‌گیر آسیا

گروه ناشناس «عصبة الثائرین» مسئول حمله به «التاجی»

بازدید 394

China Says Coronavirus Pandemic Exposes Shortcomings of Global Health System

The day before, an official from the Institute for China and Global Development at the University of Hong Kong suggested that China could potentially experience another wave of COVID-19 infections as people in the country have begun to return to their work places.
کد خبر: ۹۶۶۶۰۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۱:۵۳ 18 March 2020

The day before, an official from the Institute for China and Global Development at the University of Hong Kong suggested that China could potentially experience another wave of COVID-19 infections as people in the country have begun to return to their work places.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the shortcomings of the global health system.

According to the latest data, the novel coronavirus that originated in the Chinese province of Hubei has so far infected around 200,000 people and killed nearly 8,000.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
china coronavirus health system
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران حمله بیولوژیکی آیت الله بطحایی حشد الشعبی چهارشنبه سوری جشنواره بهاره مجازی پاندمی حرم حضرت معصومه عمار صالحی
ریزش قیمت طلا در پی هجوم فروشندگان به بازار
بسته معیشتی کرونا به چه کسانی تعلق می‌گیرد؟
شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی
عضو مجلس خبرگان بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت / شمار مسئولان جان‌باخته بر اثر «کرونا» به ۱۵ نفر رسید + اسامی
خاطرات شهرام شب‌پره از کنسرت برای سعودی‌ها
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ
حناچی: تهران قرنطینه نمی‌شود، چون آمریکا ایران را تحریم کرده است /روحانی: چیزی به نام قرنطینه نداریم؛ نه امروز نه در ایام عید/انتقاد رئیس مدیریت بحران تهران از صداوسیما: آن‌ها می‌گفتند همه چیز خوب است / تست کرونای جهانگیری منفی شد
بازداشت عوامل ویدئو‌های باران بادمجان در تهران / واکنش واعظی به کاخ نشین خواندن رییس جمهور/ سردار سلامی: برای مقابله با کرونا آرایش جنگی گرفته‌ایم / پنهان کاری در مورد ابتلا به کرونا تا یک سال حبس دارد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ
تصاویر: کفن و دفن متوفیان به دنبال شیوع کرونا
صحبت‌های بی‌باکانه امیرحسین رستمی در برنامه زنده
دعوای آلمان و آمریکا بر سر تولید واکسن ویروس کرونا / آمریکا از امروز آزمایش واکسن را آغاز میکند
حمله مجدد به پایگاه التاجی آمریکا با ۳۳ موشک / بیانیه فرماندهی عملیات مشترک عراق درباره حمله به پایگاه «التاجی» / حمله راکتی آمریکا به پایگاه‌های نظامی در دیرالزور/ تعویق انتخابات پارلمانی سوریه به دستور اسد
درخواست ظریف از کشور‌های جهان برای عدم تبعیت از تحریم‌های آمریکا / ده سال زندان برای عمار صالحی آقازاده مسئول ارشد نظامی / صادق زیباکلام: روحانی از همان اختیاراتی که دارد هم استفاده نمی‌کند
به نظر شما پرسودترین و بهترین سرمایه گذاری سال ۹۸ کدام بود؟

آیا کرونا را «ترور بیولوژیک» می‌دانید؟  (۳۳۸ نظر)

مهم‌ترین اتفاق سال ۱۳۹۸ چه بود؟  (۲۷۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۰ هزار و ۷۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۴۲۹ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۵ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۴۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۰۰۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۵۸ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۳۷ نظر)

شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی  (۲۳۷ نظر)

سرلشکر باقری: تا ۲۴ ساعت آینده روال خلوت کردن شهرها آغاز می‌شود/ رصد کل ملت ایران ظرف ۱۰ روز آینده  (۲۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۲۰۴ نظر)

غیبت دوباره جهانگیری در جلسه امروز هیات دولت! / نامه کنایه آمیز ذوالنور به رئیس جمهور درباره کرونا / کدام شغل‌ها از کروناویروس بیشترین آسیب را دیدند؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۱۷۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۱ هزار و ۳۶۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۱۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۸۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشورمان  (۱۷۱ نظر)

باید زنجیره شیوع کرونا قطع شود/ همه اعضای دولت درگیر مقابله با کرونا هستند/ تردد مردم به‌ ویژه در عید باید به حداقل ممکن برسد/ حذف تعطیلات عید عملی نیست  (۱۶۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹  (۱۶۲ نظر)

ایمانی: روحانی فقط رئیس‌جمهور برجام بود! / افشاگری‌های مهم از نقش یک ایرانی در به قدرت رسیدن اردوغان / رئیس دولت اصلاحات کرونا گرفته است؟ / ادعای نماینده مجلس درباره یک کُرکُری خطرناک  (۱۶۱ نظر)

کرونا به مسئولان هم رحم نکرد/ اسامی مسئولانی که به کرونا مبتلا شده اند+جدول  (۱۶۰ نظر)

همه مردم مُردن، اینا به ما نمی‌گن!  (۱۵۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043SN
tabnak.ir/0043SN