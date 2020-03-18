China Says Coronavirus Pandemic Exposes Shortcomings of Global Health System

The day before, an official from the Institute for China and Global Development at the University of Hong Kong suggested that China could potentially experience another wave of COVID-19 infections as people in the country have begun to return to their work places.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the shortcomings of the global health system.

According to the latest data, the novel coronavirus that originated in the Chinese province of Hubei has so far infected around 200,000 people and killed nearly 8,000.