ناقلانِ بدون علامتِ کرونا چه کسانی هستند؟

بیرانوند نامزد بهترین دروازه‌بان پنالتی‌گیر آسیا

گروه ناشناس «عصبة الثائرین» مسئول حمله به «التاجی»

بازدید 416

Iraq appoints new prime minister

After weeks of political deadlock, Iraqi President Barham Saleh appointed Adnan al-Zurfi as Iraq's new prime minister-designate on Tuesday.
کد خبر: ۹۶۶۵۹۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۱:۴۹ 18 March 2020

After weeks of political deadlock, Iraqi President Barham Saleh appointed Adnan al-Zurfi as Iraq's new prime minister-designate on Tuesday.

Al-Zurfi, the former governor of the city of Najaf, now has 30 days to form a cabinet which would then face a vote of confidence in parliament.

Following his appointment, al-Zurfi said that he would prepare "early and fair elections" within a year if his government is approved, according to a statement released on state news agency INA.

He added that he would respond to the demands of protesters, who have been demonstrating for months over corruption and inefficiency in the government.

The nomination came as several rockets struck Baghdad's Green Zone near the US Embassy on Tuesday evening. It was the fourth rocket attack in a week after rockets hit military bases housing foreign troops.

Uphill battle for support

Al-Zurfi, was reportedly chosen after rival political parties couldn't reach a consensus on one candidate. A senior government source told news agency AFP that factions were looking for a "non-confrontational figure."

However, his appointment was immediately rejected by the powerful Fateh parliamentary bloc, which is the second-largest in parliament.

"We reject the president's unconstitutional step," Fatah, the political arm of the Hashed al-Shaabi military network, said in a statement. The statement also alleged that al-Zurfi is "loyal to America."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on Twitter that al-Zurfi would receive US support if he upheld "Iraq's sovereignty and protected human rights" along with ensuring other basic needs.

Political deadlock

Adnan al-Zurfi heads the small Nasr parliamentary group of former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who was an ally of the US.

Al-Zurfi, who is seen as a relatively secular figure, previously lived in the US as a refugee after fleeing the regime of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein. He reportedly holds American citizenship, which he would have to renounce in order to become prime minister.

The 54-year-old is the second person to be nominated after outgoing premier Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned in November, following widespread protests against the government.

Mohammad Allawi, who was appointed as prime minister-designate after Mahdi, withdrew his candidacy in early March after he failed to garner enough support for his proposed cabinet in parliament.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iraq prime ministre al-zufri
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران حمله بیولوژیکی آیت الله بطحایی حشد الشعبی چهارشنبه سوری جشنواره بهاره مجازی پاندمی حرم حضرت معصومه عمار صالحی
ریزش قیمت طلا در پی هجوم فروشندگان به بازار
بسته معیشتی کرونا به چه کسانی تعلق می‌گیرد؟
شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی
عضو مجلس خبرگان بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت / شمار مسئولان جان‌باخته بر اثر «کرونا» به ۱۵ نفر رسید + اسامی
خاطرات شهرام شب‌پره از کنسرت برای سعودی‌ها
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ
حناچی: تهران قرنطینه نمی‌شود، چون آمریکا ایران را تحریم کرده است /روحانی: چیزی به نام قرنطینه نداریم؛ نه امروز نه در ایام عید/انتقاد رئیس مدیریت بحران تهران از صداوسیما: آن‌ها می‌گفتند همه چیز خوب است / تست کرونای جهانگیری منفی شد
بازداشت عوامل ویدئو‌های باران بادمجان در تهران / واکنش واعظی به کاخ نشین خواندن رییس جمهور/ سردار سلامی: برای مقابله با کرونا آرایش جنگی گرفته‌ایم / پنهان کاری در مورد ابتلا به کرونا تا یک سال حبس دارد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ
تصاویر: کفن و دفن متوفیان به دنبال شیوع کرونا
صحبت‌های بی‌باکانه امیرحسین رستمی در برنامه زنده
دعوای آلمان و آمریکا بر سر تولید واکسن ویروس کرونا / آمریکا از امروز آزمایش واکسن را آغاز میکند
حمله مجدد به پایگاه التاجی آمریکا با ۳۳ موشک / بیانیه فرماندهی عملیات مشترک عراق درباره حمله به پایگاه «التاجی» / حمله راکتی آمریکا به پایگاه‌های نظامی در دیرالزور/ تعویق انتخابات پارلمانی سوریه به دستور اسد
درخواست ظریف از کشور‌های جهان برای عدم تبعیت از تحریم‌های آمریکا / ده سال زندان برای عمار صالحی آقازاده مسئول ارشد نظامی / صادق زیباکلام: روحانی از همان اختیاراتی که دارد هم استفاده نمی‌کند
به نظر شما پرسودترین و بهترین سرمایه گذاری سال ۹۸ کدام بود؟

آیا کرونا را «ترور بیولوژیک» می‌دانید؟  (۳۳۸ نظر)

مهم‌ترین اتفاق سال ۱۳۹۸ چه بود؟  (۲۷۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۰ هزار و ۷۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۴۲۹ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۵ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۴۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۰۰۰ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۹۵۸ مورد جدید و ثبت رکورد جدید مرگ در کشورمان  (۲۳۷ نظر)

شکستن در حرم حضرت معصومه (س) در اعتراض به تعطیلی حرم!/ توقف موقت حضور زائران در حرم‌ مطهر رضوی  (۲۳۷ نظر)

سرلشکر باقری: تا ۲۴ ساعت آینده روال خلوت کردن شهرها آغاز می‌شود/ رصد کل ملت ایران ظرف ۱۰ روز آینده  (۲۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳ هزار و ۹۳۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۲۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۰۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۲۰۴ نظر)

غیبت دوباره جهانگیری در جلسه امروز هیات دولت! / نامه کنایه آمیز ذوالنور به رئیس جمهور درباره کرونا / کدام شغل‌ها از کروناویروس بیشترین آسیب را دیدند؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۴ هزار و ۹۹۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۸۵۳ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۵۳ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ  (۱۷۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۱ هزار و ۳۶۴ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۱۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۲۸۹ مورد جدید و تداوم رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشورمان  (۱۷۱ نظر)

باید زنجیره شیوع کرونا قطع شود/ همه اعضای دولت درگیر مقابله با کرونا هستند/ تردد مردم به‌ ویژه در عید باید به حداقل ممکن برسد/ حذف تعطیلات عید عملی نیست  (۱۶۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۶ هزار و ۱۶۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۸۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۱۷۸ مورد جدید و ترخیص ۵۳۸۹  (۱۶۲ نظر)

ایمانی: روحانی فقط رئیس‌جمهور برجام بود! / افشاگری‌های مهم از نقش یک ایرانی در به قدرت رسیدن اردوغان / رئیس دولت اصلاحات کرونا گرفته است؟ / ادعای نماینده مجلس درباره یک کُرکُری خطرناک  (۱۶۱ نظر)

کرونا به مسئولان هم رحم نکرد/ اسامی مسئولانی که به کرونا مبتلا شده اند+جدول  (۱۶۰ نظر)

همه مردم مُردن، اینا به ما نمی‌گن!  (۱۵۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0043SJ
tabnak.ir/0043SJ