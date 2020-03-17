Kuwait Registers 7 New Virus Cases

All the new cases were related to travel to the United Kingdom.

Kuwait reported on Tuesday seven new cases of the coronavirus, bring the total in the country to 130.

A health ministry spokesman said four of the patients were in intensive care, one of whom is in critical condition.

Twelve patients have so far recovered from the virus and 564 have ended their quarantine period. A total of 11,091 lab tests have been completed.

Bahrain on Monday reported the Arab Gulf region’s first death from the disease as the number of infections in the Gulf Cooperation Council crossed 1,000.

Oman said anyone entering the sultanate as of Tuesday would be quarantined. It had earlier imposed restrictions on entry to allow only Gulf Arab citizens.