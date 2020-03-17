Pakistani PM calls upon US to lift sanctions from Iran

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Tuesday called upon the US to lift sanctions from Iran creating obstacles to Iran's national campaign against coronavirus rampage taking heavy tolls on Iranians.

During an interview with US media, he said that coronavirus will devastate the economies of the developing nations.

The premier said that rich countries should waiver off the loans of poor countries helping them afford expense of campaign to curb the prevention of coronavirus.

“In case we get swamped by this virus, our health facilities will not be able to cope with it and it’s not just Pakistan. I would imagine the same in the Sub-Continent and African countries,” he added.

He said that exports would fall off, unemployment would soar and an onerous national debt would become an impossible burden.

“We just don’t have much capability and resources. Because of the effect of the economic slowdown, my worry is poverty and hunger,” PM Imran said, expressing his fear.

He urged the US to lift sanctions on Iran as they are in difficult situation to procure medical and emergency supplies from abroad.

Khan said that Iran is a “classic example” of a place where the humanitarian imperative to contain the outbreak outweighs political rivalries.

Responding to a question, the Prime Minister expressed disappointment over the recent remarks of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani against Pakistan.

Imran Khan said since taking office, he has worked hard with the US to help cobble together a peace deal in Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan should be appreciated the way it has gone about furthering the peace process.

He said Pakistan is now a partner in peace for the US.

He said he has always opposed his country’s participation in the war on terror calling it a waste of Pakistani lives and money.