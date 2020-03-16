Saudi Arabia suspends government operations for 16 days on coronavirus

Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended work in all government sectors except health and security for 16 days as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The decision, which is likely to take effect immediately, followed earlier orders to close malls, restaurants, cafe and public parks across the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Sunday 15 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 118, the state news agency said.

All of the new patients are now in quarantine, with 3 recoveries reported.