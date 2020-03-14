Saudi Arabia to suspend international flights to help stop spread of coronavirus

Saudi Arabia will suspend international flights for two weeks from Sunday (15) to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.

On Friday, 24 new cases of COVID-19 infections were reported in the Kingdom, raising the total to 86.

The suspension will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

Some flights would only be allowed in "exceptional cases" during the two-week period, the ministry said.

For residents who cannot come back during this period, it will be considered as an official holiday.