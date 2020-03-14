Pakistan decides to close borders with Afghanistan, Iran over coronavirus

Pakistan has decided to close its borders with Afghanistan and Iran as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“The entire Western border will be closed for two weeks for all human and commercial traffic,” Pakistan prime minister’s office after he chaired the National Security Committee.

The closure of Pakistan’s borders with Iran and Afghanistan will start March 16.

More than 5,000 people have died and more than 140,000 are infected globally from coronavirus.

Afghanistan has 10 confirmed cases while Pakistan has 28.

Meanwhile, Pakistani media have reported that the six Afghans were deported to their country after they were found having symptoms of coronavirus during scanning at the Torkham border crossing.

Officials said the travel history of the six Afghans found that they had traveled to China in recent past and also had health problems for some days, Dawn newspaper reported.