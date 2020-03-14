Coronavirus claims 13 lives in China over past 24 hours

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has increased by 13 people over the past 24 hours, the number of infected people has grown by 11, 1,430 patients have recovered, China’s National Health Commission reported on Saturday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall number of infected people in China has reached 80,824, 65,541 patients have recovered and 3,189 have died.

As many as four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in China’s Hubei province, all of them in Wuhan, where the pandemic began. The number of fatalities in Hubei has increased by 13 over the past 24 hours to reach 3,075 (ten of them were recorded in Wuhan). The number of people in the province who have recovered from the virus has reached 52,943.

An outbreak of the new coronavirus-related disease was registered in central China at the end of December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been registered in more than 120 countries. According to official statistics, about 137,000 people have contracted the virus. More than 5,000 of them died. A total of 45 cases have been confirmed in Russia so far.