چگونه «گوشت» را از آلوده شدن به کرونا حفظ کنیم؟

نقشه میزان خطر احتمال به کرونا در مناطق مختلف تهران

دستورالعمل مصرف ویتامین دی برای مقابله با کرونا

بازدید 574

North Korea says Kim supervised second artillery drill in week

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised his second live-fire artillery exercise in a week, state media said on Tuesday, as the country continues to expand its military capabilities.
کد خبر: ۹۶۴۷۹۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۲ 10 March 2020

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised his second live-fire artillery exercise in a week, state media said on Tuesday, as the country continues to expand its military capabilities.

The report by Pyongyang's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) came a day after South Korea's military detected the launch of three short-range projectiles from North Korea's eastern coast.

KCNA said Kim showed great satisfaction as his front-line artillery units demonstrated "excellent marksmanship" during the exercise that tested their abilities to execute quick counterattacks.

Pyongyang's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper published photos of rockets blasting out of multiple-rocket launchers and striking what appeared to be an island target.

Kim, wearing a black fur hat and carrying binoculars, was shown watching from a trench, alongside a military officer who, unlike Kim, was wearing a black facemask in an apparent reflection of the country's campaign against the new coronavirus.

The KCNA said Kim promised to build his artillery force into the "world's strongest arms of service everyone is afraid of" but did not mention any comments directed at the United States or South Korea.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles fired from the eastern coastal town of Sondok flew as far as 200 kilometres (125 miles) at a maximum altitude of 50km (30 miles) before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Kim also oversaw artillery exercises on February 28 and March 2, as the country resumed weapons tests for the first time since November, a lull that some experts said could have been caused by the country's toughened preventive measures to fend off COVID-19.

North Korea has not publicly confirmed a single case of the illness, but its state media have reported that thousands of people have been quarantined as part of strict prevention measures.

Kim had entered the new year promising to bolster his nuclear deterrent in face of "gangster-like" US sanctions and pressure.

Nuclear talks have stalled since the collapse of the second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in early 2019 when the Americans rejected North Korean demands for significant sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
north korea kim jong-un supervise drill
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران قوه قهریه نمازهای ماه رجب ملک سلمان فاطمه رهبر سیمین دانشور الیاس نارویی محمدرضا راه چمنی اشرف غنی
جزئیات ارائه ۱۰۰ گیگ اینترنت رایگان ثابت به کاربران
یک پیش‌بینی سیاسی درباره سرنوشت حسن روحانی / نظر زیباکلام درباره بیوتروریسمی بودن کرونا در ایران / خواسته رئیس دولت اصلاحات از مردم / روحانی جنجالی جلسه ستاد بحران قم کیست؟
«فاطمه رهبر»، نماینده منتخب تهران بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت/ کدام یک از مسئولان بر اثر کرونا جان خود را از دست داده‌اند؟
۸ نکته جدید و جالب توجه در آمار شیوع ویروس کرونا در ۲۴ ساعت گذشته
توضیح کدخدایی درباره بازشماری تعدادی از صندوق‌های رای / توئیت نماینده مبتلا به کرونا خطاب به رئیس جمهور / توصیه یک اصولگرا به اصولگرایان مجلس جدید/ واکنش شمخانی به ویدئوی رقص‌های پزشکان و پرستاران
قالیباف و جهانگیری کرونا گرفتند؟ / طلاب چینی نقشی در شیوع کرونا در قم داشته‌اند؟ / گزینه پیشنهادی سلیمی نمین برای ریاست ستاد ملی مقابله با کرونا / زنگنه: با کدام پول دارو وارد کنیم؟
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۶۵۶۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشور
اعلام پادشاهی «محمد بن سلمان» پیش از برگزاری نشست جی ۲۰ / وافق گانتز و لیبرمن برای تشکیل کابینه دولت اسرائیل/ شرط طالبان برای کنار گذاشتن جنگ با حکومت افغانستان / دیدار شمخانی با سران گروه‌های سیاسی عراق در بغداد
تدفین پیکر «فاطمه رهبر» در بهشت‌ زهرا
تصویر عجیب از رونالدینیو در زندان
کرونا: هیچ‌جا مثل ایران خوش نمی‌گذره!
سربازان زن ارتش روسیه در حال خدمت
آبروریزی جدید؛ فیفا مچ فدراسیون ایران را گرفت!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۷۱۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و روند رو به رشد مرگ
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۸۲۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۴۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۶ مورد جدید در سی آزمایشگاه فعال در کشور

جز «توصیه» چه تدبیری برای پیشگیری از پیک بزرگ شیوع کرونا در چنته دارید؟!  (۲۷۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵۱۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۰۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۹۱ مورد جدید/ همه استان‌های کشورمان کرونایی شدند!  (۲۶۰ نظر)

پیشنهاد شما برای گذراندن تعطیلات نوروز در قرنطینه چیست؟  (۲۴۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۶۵۶۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشور  (۲۳۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۷۴۷ تن رسید/ رکوردشکنی ابتلا در کشور با کشف ۱۲۳۴ مورد جدید + تکمیلی: شمار جان باختگان به ۱۲۴ تن رسید  (۲۲۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳۳۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۳۵ مورد جدید و عدم ارائه آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۸۶ مورد جدید/ تنها یک استان بی کروناست  (۱۹۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۸۲۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۴۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۶ مورد جدید در سی آزمایشگاه فعال در کشور  (۱۹۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۷۱۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و روند رو به رشد مرگ  (۱۹۶ نظر)

پشت پرده رقص پرستاران در اتاق قرنطینه لو رفت!  (۱۹۰ نظر)

یک پیش‌بینی سیاسی درباره سرنوشت حسن روحانی / نظر زیباکلام درباره بیوتروریسمی بودن کرونا در ایران / خواسته رئیس دولت اصلاحات از مردم / روحانی جنجالی جلسه ستاد بحران قم کیست؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

به نظر شما با کاهش دامنه نوسان در بورس، جریان نقدینگی و رفتار سهامداران چه تغییری خواهد داشت؟ آیا انتخاب اول مردم همچنان بورس خواهد بود؟  (۱۶۷ نظر)

«فاطمه رهبر»، نماینده منتخب تهران بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت/ کدام یک از مسئولان بر اثر کرونا جان خود را از دست داده‌اند؟  (۱۵۹ نظر)

جزئیات ارائه ۱۰۰ گیگ اینترنت رایگان ثابت به کاربران  (۱۵۷ نظر)

مردی که مسیر زندگی ظریف را تغییر داد! / یک توصیه برای تغییر هزینه برنامه‌های مذهبی / واکنش پرویز پرستویی به انتشار تصویر چتش با مجری شبکه فارسی‌زبان  (۱۵۱ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042z9
tabnak.ir/0042z9