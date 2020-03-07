مشهد پذیرای مسافران نوروزی نخواهد بود

چند توصیه زیست محیطی در روزهای کرونایی

کریم باقری رسما به کادر فنی تیم‌ملی پیوست

بازدید 658

Norway sends F-35s to Iceland for NATO Air Policing for first time

Norwegian Luftforsvaret (Royal Norwegian Air Force) has sent four F-35 Lighting II fighters to police Iceland’s airspace, marking the first deployment abroad for the Royal Norwegian Air Force’s most advanced fighter.
کد خبر: ۹۶۴۲۶۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۵۲ 07 March 2020

Norwegian Luftforsvaret (Royal Norwegian Air Force) has sent four F-35 Lighting II fighters to police Iceland’s airspace, marking the first deployment abroad for the Royal Norwegian Air Force’s most advanced fighter.

NATO’s Air Policing mission in Iceland, formally called Airborne Surveillance and Interception Capabilities to meet Iceland’s Peacetime Preparedness Needs, is responsible for monitoring the airspace in and around Iceland while ensuring that all air traffic is identified. Because Iceland has no military, Allies provide this service on a rotating basis.

The F-35 Lightning II is a stealthy, supersonic, multirole fighter designed to meet the requirements of the United States and allied defense forces worldwide for an affordable next generation fighter. It will replace a wide range of aging fighter and strike aircraft currently in the inventories of the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and allied defense forces.

The F-35 program’s hallmarks – affordability, survivability, sustainability and lethality – are achieved through the use of the most modern military aircraft technologies, state-of-the-art production facilities, and a high degree of commonality.

More than 490 aircraft, including 134 in 2019, have been delivered and are operating from 21 bases around the globe. More than 975 pilots and 8,585 maintainers have been trained and the F-35 fleet has surpassed more than 240,000 cumulative flight hours.

* If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
norway nato air police F-35
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران روز درختکاری نمازهای ماه رجب خاویر پرز دکوئیار فاطمه رهبر حسین شیخ الاسلام دامنه نوسان قیمت سهام
پشت پرده رقص پرستاران در اتاق قرنطینه لو رفت!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵۱۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۰۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۹۱ مورد جدید/ همه استان‌های کشورمان کرونایی شدند!
کنسرت نوروزی چهار خواننده در اوج کرونا در اطراف ایران، نشانه آشکار طمع
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۷۴۷ تن رسید/ رکوردشکنی ابتلا در کشور با کشف ۱۲۳۴ مورد جدید + تکمیلی: شمار جان باختگان به ۱۲۴ تن رسید
شنبه باید منتظر افزایش صف فروش باشیم
تب بالای راننده در ورودی اتوبان قم - تهران
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۸۶ مورد جدید/ تنها یک استان بی کروناست
واردات خودرو در سال ۹۹ آزاد شد
معاون قوه قضاییه درگذشت/ پیام تسلیت رییسی
حمله اردوغان به آمریکا، روسیه و ایران/ ارسال چهارمین محموله کمک‌های چین به تهران برای مقابله با کرونا / افزایش گمانه زنی ها در مورد ابتلای ولیعهد ابوظبی به کرونا / طرح شش بندی حیدرالعبادی برای عبور عراق از بحران تشکیل کابینه
مردی که مسیر زندگی ظریف را تغییر داد! / یک توصیه برای تغییر هزینه برنامه‌های مذهبی / واکنش پرویز پرستویی به انتشار تصویر چتش با مجری شبکه فارسی‌زبان
انتشار مکالمات خصوصی سلبریتی‌ها با مجری منوتو
یک عکس جالب در توییت سفیر چین از ایرانی‌ها
حقوق ها در سال آینده 15 الی 50 درصد افزایش می یابد
کنایه شبکه استانی قم به کرونا گرفتن پسر حدادعادل / کنایه وزیر ارشاد به برخی مسوولان / توصیه کلیدی منتجب نیا به مجلس آینده / چرا جلسه دولت به کاخ سعدآباد رفت؟

عملکرد پزشکان و کادر درمانی بیمارستان‌ها را در زمان شیوع کرونا چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵۱۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۰۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۹۱ مورد جدید/ همه استان‌های کشورمان کرونایی شدند!  (۲۶۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۷۴۷ تن رسید/ رکوردشکنی ابتلا در کشور با کشف ۱۲۳۴ مورد جدید + تکمیلی: شمار جان باختگان به ۱۲۴ تن رسید  (۲۲۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳۳۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۳۵ مورد جدید و عدم ارائه آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه  (۲۲۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۰۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۸۶ مورد جدید/ تنها یک استان بی کروناست  (۱۹۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۱۹۵ نظر)

رونمایی وزیر بهداشت از طرح بسیج ملی مقابله با کرونا؛ تدارک ۳۰۰ هزار اکیپ برای رفتن به در منازل  (۱۶۹ نظر)

نامه کروناییِ احمدی‌نژاد به دبیر کل سازمان ملل / ماجرای اقامه نماز سردار سلیمانی در کاخ کرملین / نماینده مجلس: یک هفته است نتوانسته ام ماسک و الکل گیر بیاورم!  (۱۶۶ نظر)

به نظر شما با کاهش دامنه نوسان در بورس، جریان نقدینگی و رفتار سهامداران چه تغییری خواهد داشت؟ آیا انتخاب اول مردم همچنان بورس خواهد بود؟  (۱۵۷ نظر)

هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا  (۱۵۵ نظر)

عضو مجمع تشخیص مصلحت بر اثر کرونا درگذشت  (۱۵۲ نظر)

مردی که مسیر زندگی ظریف را تغییر داد! / یک توصیه برای تغییر هزینه برنامه‌های مذهبی / واکنش پرویز پرستویی به انتشار تصویر چتش با مجری شبکه فارسی‌زبان  (۱۵۱ نظر)

پشت پرده رقص پرستاران در اتاق قرنطینه لو رفت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042qj
tabnak.ir/0042qj