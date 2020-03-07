مشهد پذیرای مسافران نوروزی نخواهد بود

Tunisian President Accused of ‘Exceeding Powers’

Tunisian President Kais Saied's presided over Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh's first cabinet session sparking debate over the president’s powers. Several political leaders said Saied was trying to gradually take over the political scene and the executive authority.
On Thursday, Fakhfakh said he asked the president to preside over the first session and the latter accepted. However, chapter 93 of the Tunisian constitution stipulates that the cabinet should convene when the PM calls for a session, and the president can chair the cabinet only in fields of defense, foreign ties, and national security.

The cabinet discussed on Friday the government’s priorities including public finance, social crises, energy and health fields, in addition to Tunisia’s plans to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, the terrorist operation against the US Embassy in Tunis brought the anti-terrorism issue back on the table.

The issues tackled during the session don’t fall under the president’s powers, however, the PM said his invitation to the president came in light of the arrival of coronavirus to Tunisia.

In this context, political analyst Jamal al-Arfawi told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that Fakhfakh is loyal to his political path. From the start, he said that the government’s formation depends on the results of the latest presidential elections.

Through calling on the president to oversee the session, the PM continues to depend on the president’s popularity to put the government on track, he noted.

 

