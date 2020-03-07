Brazil legend Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay over alleged fake passport claims

Legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho has been arrested in Paraguay after amid the alleged fake passport scandal.

Prosecutors in the capital city Asuncion said on Wednesday that Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis used fake documentation when he arrived into the country.

Gilberto Fleitas, the head of the investigations unit of the Paraguayan police, announced on Friday that Ronaldinho and his brother were taken into custody after an alternative punishment proposal was not ratified by a prosecutor.

Fleitas told Reuters: "The detention order has been carried out."

Ronaldinho, 39, will now face a judge on Saturday, who will decide whether the pair will remain detained or whether they will be freed while investigations continue.