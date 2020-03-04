حال جسمانی حریرچی رو به بهبودی است

برپایی بیمارستان سیار سپاه در قم

نقشه پراکندگی مشارکت مردم در انتخابات مجلس

بازدید 656

Jeff Sessions faces runoff to win back old Senate seat – without Trump’s support

Former attorney general Jeff Sessions will face a runoff to regain his old Senate seat after failing to win a majority in the Alabama Republican primary contest.
کد خبر: ۹۶۳۶۰۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۶ 04 March 2020

Former attorney general Jeff Sessions will face a runoff to regain his old Senate seat after failing to win a majority in the Alabama Republican primary contest.

Mr Sessions had won 32.6 per cent with more than half of the votes counted in the race. His closest rival was Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, who won 32.2 per cent.

The pair will likely face each other in a March run-off, the winner of which will go up against Democrat Senator Doug Jones, who won a special election in 2017.

He will go into the runoff without the support of his former boss, Donald Trump, who called him the “biggest mistake” of his presidency.

Mr Sessions left his Senate seat to join the Trump administration, but fell out of favour with the president after recusing himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the US election.

Mr Jones won in the deeply red state three years ago after his Republican rival Roy Moore was accused of sexual misconduct by several women, some of whom were teenagers.

President Trump’s approval rating is in the low 60s in Alabama, and the Senate seat is now a key target for Republicans.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
jeff sessions senate runoff
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران توافق صلح نقص ایمنی بدن سیامند رحمان نمازهای ماه رجب محمد توفیق علاوی روز درختکاری کشتار مسلمانان در هند
آخرین اخبار

کاهش۶٠ درصدی مسافران مترو در پی شیوع کرونا

چادرخوابی در مازندران ممنوع شد

موسیقی متن فیلم طوفان بی‌‌عیب و نقص ؛ جیمز هورنر

لغو مرخصی مدیران کرمانشاه تا پایان فروردین‌ماه

اولین مورد ابتلا به ویروس کرونا در شیلی تایید شد

افزایش سطح هشدار انگلیس به بالاترین حد

تکذیب مشارکت داطلاعات عراق ر ترور سردار سلیمانی

واکنش قالیباف به آثار مخرب کرونا

احتمال تعطیلی بلند مدت لیگ برتر

کشف بیش از ۲ میلیون ماسک و دستکش از یک کارگاه

برای پیشگیری از انتقال کرونا در نانوایی‌ها چه کنیم؟

سازمان بهداشت جهانی مصمم به همکاری با ایران

متن کامل گزارش آژانس درباره فعالیت‌های هسته‌ای ایران

مجبورم کردند مدیرعامل باشگاه پیکان بشوم!

رای گیری بر سر طرح کاهش اختیارات جنگی ترامپ علیه ایران در مجلس سنا/مخالفت روسیه با تلاش آمریکا برای تمدید تحریم تسلیحاتی ایران/پیشنهاد روحانی به پوتین برای برگزاری فوری نشست سران روسیه ــ ایران ــ ترکیه/ افزایش ۱۰۰ درصدی بازگشت مهاجرین افغانستانی از ایران

نامه کروناییِ احمدی‌نژاد به دبیر کل سازمان ملل / ماجرای اقامه نماز سردار سلیمانی در کاخ کرملین / نماینده مجلس: یک هفته است نتوانسته ام ماسک و الکل گیر بیاورم!
مجری «ساعت خوش» درگذشت
بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه
عضو مجمع تشخیص مصلحت بر اثر کرونا درگذشت
علت فوت پرستار جوان گیلانی اعلام شد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!
افراد معروفی که در دام کرونا افتادند
هشدار شدیداللحن فرماندهی ارتش سوریه به ترکیه / حمله راکتی به منطقه مجاور سفارت آمریکا در بغداد / سرنگونی سه فروند پهپاد ارتش ترکیه در ادلب/ انصراف محمد توفیق علاوی از تشکیل کابینه عراق
سرنوشت وحشتناک نخستین کرونایی در کره شمالی
پزشکی که ۴ سال قبل درباره «کرونا» هشدار داده بود!
وقتی یک قاضی جرم، مجرم و اوضاع کرونایی جامعه را به خوبی می‌شناسد!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳۳۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۳۵ مورد جدید و عدم ارائه آمار‌های استانی!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر
اینجا قرنطینه بیمارستان شهدای یافت‌آباد است
سیامند رحمان درگذشت؛ خداحافظ قهرمان دوست‌داشتنی

به نظر شما آیا مطابق گفته‌های رئیس‌جمهور، شرایط برای ازسرگیری روال عادی «از شنبه» وجود دارد؟  (۲۹۱ نظر)

عملکرد پزشکان و کادر درمانی بیمارستان‌ها را در زمان شیوع کرونا چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: تعطیلی فریضه الهی نماز جمعه توجیهی ندارد / پمپئو مدعی پیشنهاد کمک به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا شد  (۲۳۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳۳۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۳۵ مورد جدید و عدم ارائه آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه  (۲۲۰ نظر)

مردم به شایعات توجه نکنند؛ تصمیمی برای قرنطیه شهرها نداریم/ دو، سه هفته برای شکست‌ دادن «کرونا» زمان لازم است  (۲۰۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۳ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۲۰۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۰۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۱۹۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۶ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

رونمایی وزیر بهداشت از طرح بسیج ملی مقابله با کرونا؛ تدارک ۳۰۰ هزار اکیپ برای رفتن به در منازل  (۱۶۹ نظر)

نامه کروناییِ احمدی‌نژاد به دبیر کل سازمان ملل / ماجرای اقامه نماز سردار سلیمانی در کاخ کرملین / نماینده مجلس: یک هفته است نتوانسته ام ماسک و الکل گیر بیاورم!  (۱۶۶ نظر)

هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا  (۱۵۵ نظر)

عضو مجمع تشخیص مصلحت بر اثر کرونا درگذشت  (۱۵۲ نظر)

اعلام آمادگی ۶ گروه جهادی طلاب برای حضور درمراکز درمانی/ترک نماز جمعه؛ فتوای آیت‌الله جوادی آملی در زمان اپیدمی کرونا/آئین اعتکاف لغو شد  (۱۴۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042fx
tabnak.ir/0042fx