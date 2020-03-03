چگونه بر استرس ناشی از شیوع کرونا غلبه کنیم؟

صحت انتخابات کدام حوزه‌ها تاییدشد؟

سرانجام بازی‌های لیگ برتر فوتبال ایران لغو شد

G-7 Set for Emergency Coronavirus Call With Economy Under Threat

Group of Seven finance chiefs will hold a rare conference call Tuesday under pressure from investors to match their pledges to shield the world economy from the coronavirus with action.
کد خبر: ۹۶۳۳۶۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۱۳ 03 March 2020

Group of Seven finance chiefs will hold a rare conference call Tuesday under pressure from investors to match their pledges to shield the world economy from the coronavirus with action.

The G-7 officials, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, will speak around 7 a.m. Washington time. A statement is expected to be released afterward.

The call comes hours after policy makers stepped up their responses to the health crisis. Australia cut interest rates to a record low, Malaysia’s central bank eased policy, and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde belatedly followed her major counterparts in saying late Monday that her institution stands “ready to take appropriate and targeted measures” as needed.

Investors may still need to brace for a letdown if they’re hoping the G-7 will deliver coordinated rate cuts and fiscal packages akin to those seen during the financial crisis of 2008-09. A draft of the communique lacks a call for easier and united fiscal and monetary policies, according to Reuters.

“It is important for the G-7 statement to contain explicit commitment to some form of action,” said Khoon Goh, Singapore-based head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “Markets have already recovered in anticipation of some kind of policy move, and the risk is that a bland statement that lacks coordinated effort will disappoint markets and lead to a renewed selloff.”

Seemingly sanguine about the economic fallout from the virus just a week ago, G-7 policy makers have been jolted from their complacency by sliding stocks and warnings that the world economy is barreling toward its worst year since 2009, perhaps even a recession.

Money markets predict a high chance of a 10 basis point cut at the ECB this month, 25 basis points at the Bank of England, and 50 basis points at the Fed. All are due to meet in coming weeks, though they could move before their scheduled decisions if they see the need.

Australia got the ball rolling on Tuesday by lowering its benchmark rate a quarter percentage point to 0.5%, citing the “significant effect” of the virus on an economy highly dependent on China for demand and trade. Even that wasn’t enough for some investors -- the Australian dollar and bond yields climbed. Governor Philip Lowe said he is prepared to ease further.

Malaysia reduced its overnight policy rate for a second time this year, lowering it by 25 basis points to 2.5%, the lowest since July 2010. Indonesia had relaxed its reserve ratio for banks a day earlier.

For some, a rate reduction might be too tough a decision. Lagarde’s relatively late statement and her reference to “targeted” measures may reflect a reluctance at the ECB to cut further, after more than half a decade of negative rates and 2.6 trillion euros ($2.9 trillion) of bond purchases. It might instead opt for an alternative measure such as easier terms on its long-term loans to banks.

“We need to see governments taking action” as well as central banks, Paul Flood, a money manager at Newton Investment Management, told Bloomberg Television. “You’d really like to see some form of corporation tax cut, or business rate cut, something that helps companies deal with the fact that they are going to see lower business, especially if we see what happened in China happen in the U.S. and Europe, businesses close down for prolonged periods.”

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
G-7 coronavirus economy
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران توافق صلح نقص ایمنی بدن سیامند رحمان نمازهای ماه رجب انواع ماسک و روش استفاده سید محمد میرمحمدی
واکنش طارمی به انتشار عکس خصوصی‌اش با سحرقریشی
نامه کروناییِ احمدی‌نژاد به دبیر کل سازمان ملل / ماجرای اقامه نماز سردار سلیمانی در کاخ کرملین / نماینده مجلس: یک هفته است نتوانسته ام ماسک و الکل گیر بیاورم!
بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه
مجری «ساعت خوش» درگذشت
خبر خوش سازمان بهداشت جهانی درباره ویروس کرونا
عضو مجمع تشخیص مصلحت بر اثر کرونا درگذشت
علت فوت پرستار جوان گیلانی اعلام شد
هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!
افراد معروفی که در دام کرونا افتادند
هشدار شدیداللحن فرماندهی ارتش سوریه به ترکیه / حمله راکتی به منطقه مجاور سفارت آمریکا در بغداد / سرنگونی سه فروند پهپاد ارتش ترکیه در ادلب/ انصراف محمد توفیق علاوی از تشکیل کابینه عراق
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر
وقتی یک قاضی جرم، مجرم و اوضاع کرونایی جامعه را به خوبی می‌شناسد!
پزشکی که ۴ سال قبل درباره «کرونا» هشدار داده بود!
امروز شنبه است، اما هیچ چیز عادی نیست / تحلیلی از آمار اعلام شده درباره کرونا در ایران / کیهان: سه گروهی که کرونا را فرصت می‌بینند ‏

تست ابتلای معاون وزیر بهداشت به ویروس کرونا هم «مثبت» شد/ حریرچی: من هم کرونایی شدم؛ حتما کرونا را شکست می‌دهیم  (۳۰۲ نظر)

به نظر شما آیا مطابق گفته‌های رئیس‌جمهور، شرایط برای ازسرگیری روال عادی «از شنبه» وجود دارد؟  (۲۹۱ نظر)

عملکرد پزشکان و کادر درمانی بیمارستان‌ها را در زمان شیوع کرونا چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: تعطیلی فریضه الهی نماز جمعه توجیهی ندارد / پمپئو مدعی پیشنهاد کمک به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا شد  (۲۳۵ نظر)

بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه  (۲۲۰ نظر)

مردم به شایعات توجه نکنند؛ تصمیمی برای قرنطیه شهرها نداریم/ دو، سه هفته برای شکست‌ دادن «کرونا» زمان لازم است  (۲۰۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۳ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۲۰۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۱۹۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!  (۱۸۴ نظر)

جبهه پایداری، قالیباف را انقلابی نمی‌داند؟ / ورود شورای عالی امنیت ملی به اظهارات عجیب نماینده قم / هشدار محبیان درباره چالش خطرناک مجلس آینده با دولت / نظر مراجع تقلید درباره سفر به قم  (۱۷۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۶ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

رونمایی وزیر بهداشت از طرح بسیج ملی مقابله با کرونا؛ تدارک ۳۰۰ هزار اکیپ برای رفتن به در منازل  (۱۶۹ نظر)

هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا  (۱۵۵ نظر)

اعلام آمادگی ۶ گروه جهادی طلاب برای حضور درمراکز درمانی/ترک نماز جمعه؛ فتوای آیت‌الله جوادی آملی در زمان اپیدمی کرونا/آئین اعتکاف لغو شد  (۱۴۴ نظر)

پاسخ سخنگوی وزارت بهداشت به سه ابهام بزرگ؛ از همزمانی اعلام ورود کرونا به کشور و مرگ مبتلایان تا تاخیر در واردات کیت تشخیص و چرایی میزان بالای جان باختگان  (۱۴۳ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042c8
tabnak.ir/0042c8