Tunisia and Jordan discuss unifying Arab positions on Palestinian issue

Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi discussed with his Jordanian counterpart, Atef Tarawneh, Monday, the unification of Arab positions on the Palestinian issue, and bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

“Jordan is of great importance as it represents the first line of defence of the central cause of the nation, which is the Palestine and Jerusalem cause,” Ghannouchi said in a joint press conference with the Jordanian parliament speaker, after the meeting held today at the Tunisian parliament.

Ghannouchi added: “We discussed with the Jordanian delegation several files to develop cooperation between the two countries at the parliamentary level and joint committees and the economic and political level and at all levels, in addition to the Palestinian issue.”

For his part, Tarawneh said: “We had the opportunity to talk about many files, most importantly the file of uniting efforts to handle the Palestinian cause, which is a top priority for all Arabs and Muslims.”

He explained the Jordanian position on the alleged Deal of the Century, and how to unify Arab positions towards it saying: “In addition to the Tunisian parliament condemning position towards this deal, the Jordanian parliament has already condemned it twice, and Jordan has recently hosted all Arab countries and then condemned the deal.”

Tarawneh stressed, in the same context, that “Jordan is also targeted by the Deal of the Century. Therefore, the position of the Arabs must be full in support of the Hashemite recommendation not to occupy other lands from the West Bank, such as the Jordan Valley, which is a neutral land or fertile agricultural land that constitutes 30 per cent of Occupied Palestine”.

On the other hand, he said: “We also spoke, during the meeting (with Ghannouchi), about the bilateral relations between the two countries that amount to a very high level, and that links His Majesty, King Abdullah II, with His Excellency President Kais Saied.

Tarawneh conveyed: “We also discussed parliamentary relations and uniting efforts in international forums.”

He called for “developing our relations in the next few days at the level of Parliament and at the level of economic relations that link our countries and activating joint agreements.”

Tarawneh will pay an official visit to Tunisia from 1 to 5 March, at the official invitation of his Tunisian counterpart, Rached Ghannouchi.