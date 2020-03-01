Iraq confirms 5 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 13

Iraq's Ministry of Health announced five new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total in the country to 13.

According to the announcement, four of the patents are in the capital city Baghdad, and the fifth is in Babil province. All five are currently in quarantine.

Iraq has moved to shut its borders and ban travelers from neighboring countries which have experienced an outbreak of coronavirus, including Iran - the epicenter of the coronavirus in the Middle East - Kuwait, and Bahrain.

On Tuesday, an Iranian student and a family of four people coming from Iran were confirmed as coronavirus cases in Iraq.