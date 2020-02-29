اروپایی‌ها چگونه کرونا را مهار می‌کنند؟

New artillery attack against Erdogan-backed forces, a Turkish soldier was killed

Syrian army units continued on Friday military operations against Erdogan’s regime-backed terrorist organizations in Idleb countryside, and conducted intensive strikes against their positions and movements in direction of Saraqeb, inflicting heavy losses upon them, learned BulgarianMilitary.com citing Syrian state news agency SANA.
29 February 2020

Syrian army units continued on Friday military operations against Erdogan’s regime-backed terrorist organizations in Idleb countryside, and conducted intensive strikes against their positions and movements in direction of Saraqeb, inflicting heavy losses upon them, learned BulgarianMilitary.com citing Syrian state news agency SANA.

SANA reporter said that the army units continued to target terrorists on the direction of Saraqeb in Idleb southeastern countryside and carried out intensive rocket strikes and artillery bombardment against the terrorist groups’ positions, supply routes and movement axes, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists in personnel and destroying a number of their armored vehicles and cars.

The reporter added that the terrorist groups in Idleb countryside receive direct military support by the forces of Turkish regime in their attacks through providing all kind of artillery, rocket and drone support through which the positions of the Syrian army have been targeted.

According to field information, the forces of the Turkish regime in Idleb countryside directly involved in leading the terrorist organizations attacks against the positions of Syrian Arab army, the reporter said, adding that the soldiers of Turkish regime join the ranks of terrorists in their attacks against the Syrian army.

At the same time as a result of shelling by the SAR army in Syrian Idlib, a soldier of the Turkish army was killed, two more soldiers were wounded.

The information was reported by Turkish TV channel NTV. “As a result of shelling by the regime on our military, who are in Idlib, who provide a truce, one of our military comrades died and two more were injured,” NTV said in the report.

Read more: Turkey destroyed ‘Pantsir-S’ missile system of Syrian armed forces (video)

On the night of February 28, the Turkish army attacked the positions of the Syrian army in Idlib and destroyed a convoy of government troops. The attack was a response to the shelling of Turkish troops in the Jebel al-Zawiya region, which killed 33 troops. Turkey promised to avenge Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the deaths of soldiers.

As a result of the offensive in January-February, the Syrian army occupied almost half of the Idlib de-escalation zone and left behind Turkish observation posts. This outraged Ankara, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that if by the end of February the Syrian troops are not withdrawn from the line of posts, the Turkish army will begin a military operation.

