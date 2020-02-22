Turkey addressed a new ultimatum to Russia, Putin doesn’t back down

As part of a telephone conversation between the presidents of Turkey and Russia, the Turkish leader said that in order to avoid a major military conflict in Syria, which Ankara is ready for, Russia is obliged to fulfill certain conditions, learned BulgarianMilitary.com citing news agency Aviapro and sources from Turkey and Russia.

We are talking about the transfer to the jihadists of the territories previously liberated by the Syrian army in Idlib and Aleppo, and the actual return to the original conditions of the Sochi agreement – Erdogan refused to consider other options.

“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin called the condition for peace in Syria” RIA Novosti reports.

“Our president [Erdogan] noted that the settlement in Idlib should be based on the full implementation of the Sochi agreement” – administration of the President of Turkey said.

It is reported that both presidents in a dialogue expressed their commitment to all the agreements that were reached earlier, the Lenta.ru publication quotes.

Nevertheless, some experts pay attention to the fact that the Turkish president cannot set any conditions for Russia, since the Turkish side systematically violated all agreements concluded with Russia.

“A few days ago, the Turkish military attacked Russian bombers and a reconnaissance aircraft over Idlib. It was the Turkish troops who did it … The best that Erdogan can do is make the terrorists surrender, since only in this case any clashes can be avoided. Ankara at the moment is absolutely not in the position to pose any ultimatums to Russia,” Russian military-political expert in the Putin’s administration notes.

BulgarianMilitary.com recalls that at the end of last year German Chancellor Angela Merkel said ” It is impossible without Russia, it is impossible without Turkey to find a political solution in Syria.… At least it’s as obvious as it was during the Cold War, that it’s our primary interest. Yesterday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Federal Republic of Germany, Heiko Maas) spoke about this: Europe cannot defend itself at the moment, it is dependent on the Transatlantic Union, and it is therefore true that we will work on this union and take more responsibility“