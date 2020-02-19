رئیس جمهور افغانستان مشخص شد

فرمانده کل سپاه: عین‌الاسد نقطه آغاز بود

مرگ مدیر بیمارستان ووهان چین براثر ویروس کرونا

بازدید 580

Turkey central bank faces key rates decision after lira weakness

Turkey’s central bank faces a key decision on interest rates later on Wednesday as further monetary easing may spark fresh lira weakness.
کد خبر: ۹۶۰۲۵۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۵۹ 19 February 2020

Turkey’s central bank faces a key decision on interest rates later on Wednesday as further monetary easing may spark fresh lira weakness.

Economists are divided on whether the central bank will lower its benchmark interest rate and by how much. Polls by Reuters, Bloomberg and the state-run Anadolu news agency point to a reduction of 50 basis points, but some economists see no change and others a larger 75 basis-point cut.

Turkey’s central bank has slashed interest rates to 11.25 percent from 24 percent in July, when President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sacked and replaced its governor. The lira has now hit its weakest levels since May as investors fretted over the decision and violence in neighbouring Syria intensified.

“With the lira showing noticeable softness in recent weeks, despite heavy state bank FX selling, I think this decision is a key one,” Tim Ash, senior emerging markets strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London, said in emailed comments. “If they continue to cut it’s hard to see the trend softness in the lira stopping.”

The lira fell 0.3 percent to 6.077 per dollar as of 11:54 a.m. local time in Istanbul, extending lows posted over the past week. State-run banks have supported the currency in recent months by selling dollars.

However, the banks, acting on government orders, now have limited firepower and the central bank’s foreign currency reserves are limited, said Fadi Hakura, who heads the Turkey Project at Chatham House in London.

“So far, they have spent over $37 billion over the last two years in a futile effort to buttress the lira,” Hakura said in a report this week. “This level of involvement in currency markets cannot be maintained.”

The lira slumped by 28 percent against the dollar in 2018, when a currency crisis swept through financial markets leading to a severe economic downturn. It weakened by 11 percent last year. Since the crisis, the government has pump-primed the economy with cheap loans and tax reductions, raising the spectre of further financial instability.

Should the lira weaken further - likely led by selling by Turkish deposit holders - Turkey may be forced to impose capital controls, Hakura said.

“If Turkey’s limited foreign reserves cannot satisfy the domestic dollar demand, the government may have to impose comprehensive capital controls and allow for a double-digit depreciation in the value of the lira to from its current level, with significant repercussions on Turkey’s political stability and economic climate,” Hakura said.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
turkey lira economy
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
قیام مردم تبریز دادگاه روح الله زم انتخابات افغانستان سپندارمذگان آزادراه تهران شمال رامین پرچمی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم شورای ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب
زمان واریز سود سهام عدالت
ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها
دو روایت از موضع رییس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / انتقاد تند توکلی از شورای نگهبان به خاطر جنجال تاجگردون / اشتباه سیاسی ضرغامی از زبان خودش
نماینده شوم، حکم اعدام روحانی را می‌گیرم/ شورای نگهبان تایید صلاحیت تعدادی از نمایندگان رد صلاحیت‌شده را تکذیب کرد/ میرسلیم: قالیباف سرلیست شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان نیست/ فردوسی‌پور: سورپرایز شبکه ۳ من نیستم
انتظار معجزه در بازار مسکن
جشنواره بی‌کارکرد مد و لباس فجر
FATF حل نشد، ۵ میلیارد دلار ایران در عراق بلوکه شد
اولین تصویر از «هانی‌کرده» پس از ترخیص از بیمارستان
این تانک، نماد پیشرفت نیروی زمینی ارتش شد
رییس سازمان پزشکی قانونی: وزیر کشور می‌تواند آمار حوادث آبان ماه را اعلام کند / شهردار میبد در واکنش به مرگ یک کودک زباله‌گرد به وسیله سگ‌های بی‌صاحب: شهروندان از زباله گردی خودداری کنند
نخوردن غذا باعث کاهش وزن می‌شود؟
«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟
پیش‌بینی افزایش دستمزد کارگران در سال آینده
اعزام ده‌ها خودروی زرهی آمریکا از عراق به سوریه / جزئیاتی تازه از «دایره ایران» در طرح تحول ارتش اسرائیل/ ادامه پیشروی ارتش سوریه در حومه ادلب / تحرکات خطرناک آمریکایی‌ها در پایگاه عین الاسد
ایران هیچگاه با ضعف پای میز مذاکره نمی‌رود/ همه فشارهای آمریکا را پشت سر گذاشتیم و امروز شرایط بهتری داریم/ دولت در انتخابات مجلس هیچ لیستی ندارد/ رهبری دوبار با کناره‌گیری‌ام خیلی جدی مخالفت کردند

«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!  (۵۲۳ نظر)

چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟  (۲۸۷ نظر)

نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران  (۲۶۶ نظر)

با «رمز پویا» کنار آمده‌اید یا خیر؟  (۲۵۶ نظر)

«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی  (۱۸۱ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند  (۱۷۵ نظر)

پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی  (۱۷۱ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف  (۱۲۳ نظر)

دو روایت از موضع رییس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / انتقاد تند توکلی از شورای نگهبان به خاطر جنجال تاجگردون / اشتباه سیاسی ضرغامی از زبان خودش  (۱۲۲ نظر)

ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها  (۱۱۳ نظر)

نماینده شوم، حکم اعدام روحانی را می‌گیرم/ شورای نگهبان تایید صلاحیت تعدادی از نمایندگان رد صلاحیت‌شده را تکذیب کرد/ میرسلیم: قالیباف سرلیست شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان نیست/ فردوسی‌پور: سورپرایز شبکه ۳ من نیستم  (۱۱۳ نظر)

کاندیداهای مجلس را با ده شرط حداقلی محک بزنید!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

خودکشی دردناک مادر شیرازی بعد از کُشتن ۲ فرزندش  (۱۰۴ نظر)

اصولگرایان و اصلاح‌طلبان نتوانستند به وحدت برسند/ اصولگرایان با لیست «مداح، جبهه و ائتلاف» وارد انتخابات شدند؛ اصلاح‌طلبان با لیست «شورای هماهنگی و کارگزاران»!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041o0
tabnak.ir/0041o0