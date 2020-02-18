تلفات کرونا به ۱۸۰۰ نفر رسید

نامه فیفا به ایران: تماشای لیگ برای زنان از خرداد ۹۹

کرایه‌ تاکسی گران می‌شود

بازدید 770

Global community offers earthquake aid to Albania

The international community has pledged 1.150 billion euros ($1.25 billion) to support Albania’s long-term recovery following a devastating earthquake last November, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday.
کد خبر: ۹۵۹۸۴۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۱۷ 18 February 2020

The international community has pledged 1.150 billion euros ($1.25 billion) to support Albania’s long-term recovery following a devastating earthquake last November, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday.

The announcement was made after the “Together for Albania” international donor’s conference organized by the European Union.

Besides EU member states and institutions, several other countries and international organizations participated in the event, including Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the UN and the Work Bank.

EU member states, the European Commission and the European Investment Bank together offered €400 million ($433.3 million) help for with post-disaster recovery.

“The EU stands for solidarity,” von der Leyen said. “The people of Albania know that they belong in our European family – now more than ever.”

Faruk Kaymakci, Turkey’s deputy foreign minister and director for EU affairs, also commented during the conference.

“The total value of Turkey’s aid and pledge to earthquake victims in Albania is approximately €46.3 million ($50.1 million),” Kaymakci said.

He said Turkey was among the first responders to the disaster by sending a search and rescue team as well as humanitarian aid. The country also contributed to rebuilding houses and the Preze Castle Mosque.

“It is amazing how solidarity spread in the heart of Europe,” Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said after the conference.

Rama hailed the “amazing pledges from the EU, Italy, United Arab Emirates and Turkey.”

He called the results “above magic” and noted they would have considered half the final sum a success.

“It is incredibly heartwarming what we witnessed,” Rama said, visibly struggling with his emotions.

Northwestern Albania was struck by an earthquake on Nov. 26 which killed 51 and injured over 3,000 others and caused severe damage to infrastructure and buildings in 11 municipalities.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
albania earthquake aids
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جشنواره موسیقی فجر دادگاه روح الله زم آزادراه تهران شمال احمد صمدی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم شورای ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب
نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران
ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها
پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی
تغییر سنگ ‌قبر شهید قاسم سلیمانی مطابق وصیت‌نامه‌اش/ظریف: من و سردار سلیمانی توافق کرده بودیم به عربستان پیغام بفرستیم
ماجرای درگذشت فرزند شهید قاسم سلیمانی
«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!
نفخ؛ نشانه اصلی بیماری کبد چرب
۲ روایت از موضع رییس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / انتقاد تند توکلی از شورای نگهبان به خاطر جنجال تاجگردون / اشتباه سیاسی ضرغامی از زبان خودش
این تانک، نماد پیشرفت نیروی زمینی ارتش شد
اولین تصویر از «هانی‌کرده» پس از ترخیص از بیمارستان
FATF حل نشد، ۵ میلیارد دلار ایران در عراق بلوکه شد
نخوردن غذا باعث کاهش وزن می‌شود؟
پیش‌بینی افزایش دستمزد کارگران در سال آینده
«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟
ایران هیچگاه با ضعف پای میز مذاکره نمی‌رود/ همه فشارهای آمریکا را پشت سر گذاشتیم و امروز شرایط بهتری داریم/ دولت در انتخابات مجلس هیچ لیستی ندارد/ رهبری دوبار با کناره‌گیری‌ام خیلی جدی مخالفت کردند

«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!  (۵۱۲ نظر)

چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟  (۲۸۷ نظر)

نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران  (۲۶۶ نظر)

با «رمز پویا» کنار آمده‌اید یا خیر؟  (۲۴۳ نظر)

«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی  (۱۷۶ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند  (۱۷۵ نظر)

پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی  (۱۶۱ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف  (۱۲۳ نظر)

دست‌نوشته حاج قاسم خطاب به برادرزاده‌اش / گنج نهفته ایران از دیدگاه رهبر انقلاب / آمار قطعی نمایندگان ردصلاحیت شده مجلس / واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به ادعا‌ها درباره فرمایشی بودن انتخابات  (۱۲۱ نظر)

ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها  (۱۱۳ نظر)

کاندیداهای مجلس را با ده شرط حداقلی محک بزنید!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آمار جدید پنتاگون از تلفات نظامیان آمریکا در حمله موشکی ایران / درخواست چند کشور غربی برای خروج نظامیانشان از عراق / حمله قریب الوقوع ارتش ترکیه به ادلب / نشست امنیتی رئیس اطلاعات خارجی روسیه با حاکم دبی  (۱۰۷ نظر)

خودکشی دردناک مادر شیرازی بعد از کُشتن ۲ فرزندش  (۱۰۴ نظر)

اصولگرایان و اصلاح‌طلبان نتوانستند به وحدت برسند/ اصولگرایان با لیست «مداح، جبهه و ائتلاف» وارد انتخابات شدند؛ اصلاح‌طلبان با لیست «شورای هماهنگی و کارگزاران»!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041hK
tabnak.ir/0041hK