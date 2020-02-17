نقشه‌هایی از پراکنش نامزد‌های انتخابات مجلس در کشور

نامه جعلی به رئیس جمهور درباره مرگ ۴ نفر با کرونا

بازداشت رئیس آگاهی قلابی در تهران

بازدید 416

Turkey’s dangerous military adventurism in Idlib

Turkey has initiated dangerous military adventurism in Syria’s Idlib. While the Syrian army continues its advances against the terrorists in northwest part of the country, tension between Ankara and Damascus has intensified and Turkey continues to dispatch troops and military equipment to Idlib.
کد خبر: ۹۵۹۶۷۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۰۳ 17 February 2020

Turkey has initiated dangerous military adventurism in Syria’s Idlib. While the Syrian army continues its advances against the terrorists in northwest part of the country, tension between Ankara and Damascus has intensified and Turkey continues to dispatch troops and military equipment to Idlib.

Some analysts talk about the possibility of the situation in Syria’s Idlib becoming even more complicated since Turkey has sent troops and military equipment to this region more than the previous advancement of Turkey’s army to this area.

Some western media outlets have estimated that Turkey has sent about 9000 servicemen to Syria’s Idlib. Given Moscow’s strong foothold in Syria’s airspace, there is virtually no chance for the Turkish military to confront the Syrian army, so that the Syrian army has the upper hand in this respect.

This is while that talks between Ankara and Moscow have so far not yielded positive results and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects Russia not to adopt a firm and tough stance against Turkey regarding its adventurism in Syria’s Idlib.

As a matter of fact, analysts are of the opinion that Turkey’s motivations in Idlib reflect Erdogan's failure in other areas, including Libya and settling the issue of Syrian refugees in Turkish territories.

An Egyptian-based daily ‘Al Youm Al Sabeh’ in its article pointed to the Turkish President Erdogan’s dangerous motivations in Syria’s Idlib, noting that Turkish President Erdogan moves towards the traps he had set for himself. He thinks that he can deceive Russia with his request for help from the US and threatens Russia while he knows that Russia is the main party in Syria’s Idlib. Also, Washington has refused to assist Erdogan, because, US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has said that the US will not interfere in Syria’s Idlib.”

Under such circumstances, it is certain that Damascus is insisting on the realization of its operational objectives it has launched a few weeks ago in Idlib and west part of Aleppo against terrorists especially as the Syrian army has so far taken control over 74 regions in western and southern Aleppo.

Meanwhile, Ankara has only two options: to come into a confrontation without any plans, or to retreat, with the latter option being less harmful to it.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
turkey syria military action
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جشنواره موسیقی فجر دادگاه روح الله زم آزادراه تهران شمال احمد صمدی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم شورای ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب
نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران
پشت پرده شهادت حاج قاسم سلیمانی؛ یک نشست محرمانه بین مقام ارشد ایرانی با مسئولان امارات
ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها
پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی
تغییر سنگ ‌قبر شهید قاسم سلیمانی مطابق وصیت‌نامه‌اش/ظریف: من و سردار سلیمانی توافق کرده بودیم به عربستان پیغام بفرستیم
ماجرای درگذشت فرزند شهید قاسم سلیمانی
«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!
هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی
دختر بازیگر معروف پا جای پدرش می‌گذارد
نفخ؛ نشانه اصلی بیماری کبد چرب
این تانک، نماد پیشرفت نیروی زمینی ارتش شد
اولین تصویر از «هانی‌کرده» پس از ترخیص از بیمارستان
کنایه نماینده ردصلاحیت شده به اصلاح طلبان فعلی مجلس / مطهری: جایگاه «جمهوریت» را محدود کرده ایم / گردش مالی میلیارد دلاری قاچاق لوازم خانگی
لحظه وحشتناک برخورد صاعقه به هواپیما!
اعتراض پرسپولیس به AFC: بازی الدحیل ۳-۰ می‌شود؟

«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!  (۴۹۶ نظر)

چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟  (۲۸۷ نظر)

نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران  (۲۵۹ نظر)

«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟  (۱۸۰ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند  (۱۷۵ نظر)

هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی  (۱۷۳ نظر)

پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی  (۱۶۱ نظر)

چهار دلیل برای اثبات آنکه پرتاب ماهواره «ظفر» شکست نخورد  (۱۲۴ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف  (۱۲۳ نظر)

دست‌نوشته حاج قاسم خطاب به برادرزاده‌اش / گنج نهفته ایران از دیدگاه رهبر انقلاب / آمار قطعی نمایندگان ردصلاحیت شده مجلس / واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به ادعا‌ها درباره فرمایشی بودن انتخابات  (۱۲۱ نظر)

امام جمعه موقت تهران: معدل کارایی جمهوری اسلامی بسیار بالاست/حسام‌الدین آشنا: راه نقد دولت‌ها نباید بسته شود  (۱۱۸ نظر)

سخنگوی سپاه: سردار سلیمانی در ماجرای حوادث سال‌های ۷۸ و ۸۸ مسئولیتی نداشت/افروغ: مردم انقلاب نکردند که حرف خوب بشنوند/احمدی نژادی‌ها هم با لیست آمدند  (۱۱۵ نظر)

آمار جدید پنتاگون از تلفات نظامیان آمریکا در حمله موشکی ایران / درخواست چند کشور غربی برای خروج نظامیانشان از عراق / حمله قریب الوقوع ارتش ترکیه به ادلب / نشست امنیتی رئیس اطلاعات خارجی روسیه با حاکم دبی  (۱۰۷ نظر)

خودکشی دردناک مادر شیرازی بعد از کُشتن ۲ فرزندش  (۱۰۴ نظر)

اصولگرایان و اصلاح‌طلبان نتوانستند به وحدت برسند/ اصولگرایان با لیست «مداح، جبهه و ائتلاف» وارد انتخابات شدند؛ اصلاح‌طلبان با لیست «شورای هماهنگی و کارگزاران»!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041ea
tabnak.ir/0041ea