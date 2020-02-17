Turkey’s dangerous military adventurism in Idlib

Turkey has initiated dangerous military adventurism in Syria’s Idlib. While the Syrian army continues its advances against the terrorists in northwest part of the country, tension between Ankara and Damascus has intensified and Turkey continues to dispatch troops and military equipment to Idlib.

Some analysts talk about the possibility of the situation in Syria’s Idlib becoming even more complicated since Turkey has sent troops and military equipment to this region more than the previous advancement of Turkey’s army to this area.

Some western media outlets have estimated that Turkey has sent about 9000 servicemen to Syria’s Idlib. Given Moscow’s strong foothold in Syria’s airspace, there is virtually no chance for the Turkish military to confront the Syrian army, so that the Syrian army has the upper hand in this respect.

This is while that talks between Ankara and Moscow have so far not yielded positive results and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects Russia not to adopt a firm and tough stance against Turkey regarding its adventurism in Syria’s Idlib.

As a matter of fact, analysts are of the opinion that Turkey’s motivations in Idlib reflect Erdogan's failure in other areas, including Libya and settling the issue of Syrian refugees in Turkish territories.

An Egyptian-based daily ‘Al Youm Al Sabeh’ in its article pointed to the Turkish President Erdogan’s dangerous motivations in Syria’s Idlib, noting that Turkish President Erdogan moves towards the traps he had set for himself. He thinks that he can deceive Russia with his request for help from the US and threatens Russia while he knows that Russia is the main party in Syria’s Idlib. Also, Washington has refused to assist Erdogan, because, US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has said that the US will not interfere in Syria’s Idlib.”

Under such circumstances, it is certain that Damascus is insisting on the realization of its operational objectives it has launched a few weeks ago in Idlib and west part of Aleppo against terrorists especially as the Syrian army has so far taken control over 74 regions in western and southern Aleppo.

Meanwhile, Ankara has only two options: to come into a confrontation without any plans, or to retreat, with the latter option being less harmful to it.