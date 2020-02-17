Russian warships launched a massive missile attack on the terrorists near Aleppo

A few hours ago, the ships of the Russian Navy launched a large number of cruise missiles at the positions of terrorists preparing to counterattack the Russian, Syrian and Iranian military, as well as members of groups and organizations that took part in the liberation of Aleppo, learned BulgarianMilitary.com, citing AviaPro.

Terrorists suffered enormous losses, both in manpower and in technology, and were forced to surrender, surrendering the western part of Aleppo and the suburbs of this largest Syrian city with virtually no resistance.

“The shelling of long-range cruise missiles by a Russian warship in the Mediterranean Sea, aimed at the outskirts of Ainjar in the western part of the province of Aleppo,” the Aleppo Media Center reports.

According to monitoring resources, the surroundings of the city of Ainjar have indeed been subjected to large-scale attacks today, however, there are no official comments from the Russian Navy command regarding the launch of cruise missile attacks.

It should be clarified that off the coast of Syria there are indeed Russian warships armed with at least two dozen Caliber cruise missiles, and therefore, it is possible that the Russian fleet did launch a large-scale missile attack on militant positions