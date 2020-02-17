Iranian students returned from China to leave quarantine today

Some 60 Iranian university students who returned from Wuhan, China, on Feb. 5, have been declared as coronavirus-free and will leave quarantine on Monday.
As Governor of Shahriar Country Noorollah Taheri told Mehr correspondent, the students are all in good health.
A plane carrying dozens of Iranians confined in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, landed in Iran on February 5.
There was also a team of infectious disease doctors and special emergency response medics on board with them.
The retrieved students were quarantined for two weeks in a special hospital in Tehran.
According to official reports from the Ministry of Health, no case of the new coronavirus has been reported in Iran so far.
سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.