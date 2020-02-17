Iran confirms readiness to cooperate with Kyiv in PS752 crash investigation

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif confirmed Tehran’s readiness to cooperate with Kyiv in investigating the circumstances of the PS752 crash. He made a statement at a meeting of foreign ministers of countries related to the disaster. The Iranian Foreign Ministry press service states about it in its latest release.

"Foreign Minister Zarif confirmed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to cooperate with Ukraine in order to investigate the matter and achieve a legal settlement of the issue," the message said.

It is also reported that at the meeting the minister exchanged views on how to consider the legal and technical aspects of the incident, emphasized Iran’s responsibility in conducting all proceedings and stressed the need to avoid politicizing the issue.