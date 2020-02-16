Kim Jong Un reappears after 22-day absence amid coronavirus outbreak

leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in 22 days, in time to mark the anniversary of the country's late leader Kim Jong Il's birth.

Kim Jong Un paid tribute to his father Kim Jong Il at Pyongyang's Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where both the bodies of his father and his grandfather and founding leader, Kim Il Sung, are enshrined. The visit marked his first public appearance since he attended Lunar New Year celebrations in late January, DPRK's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Kim Jong Un has visited the mausoleum since his inauguration after the death of his father in 2011.

Accompanying Kim to the mausoleum were high ranking party officials, including Choe Ryong Hae, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly and Pak Pong Ju, vice chairman of the State Affairs Commission.

Pyongyang has yet to confirm any cases of the new pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, which has claimed lives of over 1,600. According to the state media, the government has extended the quarantine period for people showing symptoms to 30 days.