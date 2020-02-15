روز مادر؛ مادران در کنار شهدا

آنهایی که محل مهر انتخاباتی‌شان پر شده است، چه کنند؟

شمار تلفات ویروس کرونا به بیش از ۱۵۰۰ نفر رسید

بازدید 910

Tensions in Syria unlikely to change Turkey’s Russian S-400 plans - Reuters

Escalating tensions between Turkey and Russia over Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib have not shaken Ankara’s plans to deploy Russian S-400 missile defence systems despite a threat of U.S. sanctions, Reuters reported on Friday citing a senior U.S. official.
کد خبر: ۹۵۹۱۳۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۴۶ 15 February 2020

Escalating tensions between Turkey and Russia over Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib have not shaken Ankara’s plans to deploy Russian S-400 missile defence systems despite a threat of U.S. sanctions, Reuters reported on Friday citing a senior U.S. official.

The Russia-backed Syrian government’s assault on the country’s last major rebel-held enclave has been testing relations between Ankara and Moscow which have strengthened ties since 2016.

Turkey accuses Russia of not honouring the terms of a 2018 agreement that aimed establishing a demilitarised zone in Idlib. Thirteen Turkish soldiers and one Turkish contractor were killed in the province in one week by Syrian shelling.

Russia and the Syrian government say Turkey failed to drive jihadist rebel fighters out of Idlib.

The falling-out has offered the United States an opportunity to mend ties with Turkey, after years of worsening relations which could deteriorate further if Ankara goes ahead with plans to activate its first Russian S-400 missile system in coming months, Reuters said.

Turkey was defending its interests in Idlib “in a manner that is appropriate and one that the United States supports,” Reuters quoted the senior U.S. State Department official as saying.

The official, speaking after talks in Turkey, said Russia’s “destructive role” was having an impact on Turkish authorities, but had not led to a change of policy on the S-400s, according to Reuters.

“I have not seen that translate into a rethink of Turkey’s position specific to the S-400s. It is my expectation that Turkey’s course on this is set,” the official said.

Turkey received its first shipment of S-400s in July, prompting Washington to suspend it from the F-35 fighter jet programme, halt its order of 100 of the new-generation jets, and begin procedures to sanction the country under a 2017 legislation designed to discourage countries from arms deals with Russia.

Washington says the presence of Russian systems on NATO-allied territory could leave the F-35 jets open to subterfuge.

Turkey is planning to activate in April the first S-400 system it purchased from Russia. Two countries’ officials were discussing in December a new contract for the delivery of a new batch of Russian air defence missiles in 2020.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
turkey russia syria tension s-400
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جشنواره موسیقی فجر ماهواره ظفر کروناویروس وصیت نامه سردار سلیمانی آزادراه تهران شمال احمد صمدی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم
پشت پرده شهادت حاج قاسم سلیمانی؛ یک نشست محرمانه بین مقام ارشد ایرانی با مسئولان امارات
چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟
رابطه شرم آور ملکه ویکتوریا و خدمتکار هندی
خودکشی دردناک مادر شیرازی بعد از کُشتن ۲ فرزندش
صف فروش خودرو با این خبر کلید خورد
واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند
واکنش سردار نقدی به تهدید ترور سردار قاآنی
دلواپسی‌های آقای رییس‌جمهور ‏/ ارتباط کاندیدای معروف با زم/ زندگی در کره شمالی چگونه است؟
پرسه زدن گرگ‌های گرسنه در خیابان‌های خلخال
شهردار سابق تهران از انتخابات مجلس انصراف داد
اعتراض قهرگونه سعید راد به انتخاب جواد عزتی! / بخشی از تماشاگران جشنواره فجر بولتن‌نویس‌ها هستند! / ده یا پانزده نفر دوست دارند بیش از هفت سیمرغ بگیرند
دختر بازیگر معروف پا جای پدرش می‌گذارد
دستگیری پنج تن به اتهام فروش نفت ایران از سوی آمریکا / آغاز عملیات تامین امنیت مرز‌های مشترک عراق با اردن و سوریه واکنش پامپئو به پرتاب ماهواره ظفر توسط ایران/ انحلال کلاه آبی‌ها به دستور مقتدا صدر
چرا تتلو را به ایران تحویل ندادند؟
اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف

یک سوال ساده؛ یک جواب تلخ: بروم مجلس فقط دزدی می‌کنم!  (۳۱۴ نظر)

چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟  (۲۸۷ نظر)

صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی  (۲۸۶ نظر)

ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود  (۲۲۱ نظر)

۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند  (۲۰۴ نظر)

یک نماینده مجلس: مردان فاقد توانایی مالی ازدواج نکنند/ کفاشیان: دلیلی نداشت احمدی نژاد بخواهد به رختکن برود/مصباحی مقدم: اگر پول بخواهند، می‌گویم اسمم از لیست حذف شود /سردار حاجی‌زاده: امکان کنترل موشک‌های سوخت جامد در خارج از جو فراهم شد  (۲۰۳ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند  (۱۷۵ نظر)

زندگی اصحاب‌کهفی ایرانیان: چگونه طی ده سال قیمت خودرو‌ها در ایران نزدیک به ۱۰۰۰ درصد افزایش یافت؟ /چرا هر سال حوالی شب عید، قیمت خودرو صعودی می‌شود؟ چرا پراید یک ساله قیمتش نزدیک به دو برابر شد؟  (۱۵۸ نظر)

هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۵ نفره رسیدند/ چه چهره‌هایی در لیست نهایی اصولگرایان خواهند بود + اسامی  (۱۴۳ نظر)

چهار دلیل برای اثبات آنکه پرتاب ماهواره «ظفر» شکست نخورد  (۱۲۴ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف  (۱۲۳ نظر)

دست‌نوشته حاج قاسم خطاب به برادرزاده‌اش / گنج نهفته ایران از دیدگاه رهبر انقلاب / آمار قطعی نمایندگان ردصلاحیت شده مجلس / واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به ادعا‌ها درباره فرمایشی بودن انتخابات  (۱۲۱ نظر)

امام جمعه موقت تهران: معدل کارایی جمهوری اسلامی بسیار بالاست/حسام‌الدین آشنا: راه نقد دولت‌ها نباید بسته شود  (۱۱۸ نظر)

سخنگوی سپاه: سردار سلیمانی در ماجرای حوادث سال‌های ۷۸ و ۸۸ مسئولیتی نداشت/افروغ: مردم انقلاب نکردند که حرف خوب بشنوند/احمدی نژادی‌ها هم با لیست آمدند  (۱۱۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041Vy
tabnak.ir/0041Vy