China reports major drop in coronavirus COVID-19 cases

The number of new deaths rose slightly to 143, bringing the total fatalities in mainland China to 1,523.

The number of new deaths rose slightly to 143, bringing the total fatalities in mainland China to 1,523.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 66,492, according to a notice from China's National Health Commission.

COVID-19, a disease stemming from a new form of coronavirus, has spread to more than 24 countries since December, when the first infections appeared in central China.