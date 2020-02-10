Sudan reconsidering role in Saudi war on Yemen: Minister

Sudan says it is reconsidering its participation in Saudi Arabia's war on Yemen and drawing down its forces.

“Currently, there is a revision of the whole war in Yemen, even among the coalition's principal countries, and there is an opinion that military activities will not solve the problem, and will likely to compound it," Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Salih said Sunday.

Khartoum, however, would not be able to suddenly pull out of the six-year-old war and would instead be gradually reducing troops, he told an African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

"We think that the current efforts will soon lead to a decrease in combat activities, which will be replaced by negotiations," Salih added.

Late last year, Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced that his country had cut the number of troops participating in the conflict from 15,000 to 5,000.

Earlier this month, a report revealed that a security company based in the United Arab Emirates, which is Saudi Arabia's second partner in the war, had lured thousands of Sudanese youths to the Emirates before sending them to wars in Yemen and Libya.

They were promised to work as security guards in the UAE on high salaries, but were instead sent to hostile areas.

Thousands of Sudanese protesters have waged a campaign on social media against UAE policies, calling on the government to maintain the dignity of the Sudanese.