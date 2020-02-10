ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود

Chinese hotel workers arrested in Kenya after caning video prompts demands for action

Kenyan police have arrested four Chinese nationals after a video, which allegedly showed one of the men caning a waiter at the hotel where they worked, appeared online.
10 February 2020

Kenyan police have arrested four Chinese nationals after a video, which allegedly showed one of the men caning a waiter at the hotel where they worked, appeared online.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations raided Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa, a suburb in Nairobi, on Sunday, and arrested Deng Hailan – the suspect who appeared to be caning a colleague for starting work late.

Police said Deng worked at the restaurant as a chef but did not have a valid permit. He faced charges of assault and could be deported.

Police arrested two other hotel workers, Chang Yueping and Ou Qiang, who held expired visas, for questioning. “Chang holds a work permit, but his compatriot doesn’t,” the police said.

Yu Ling, a hotel cashier who held a visitor’s visa but no work permit, was also arrested. Eight Kenyan workers were taken to Kilimani Police Station as part of the investigation.

The video, which appeared online on the weekend, prompted calls for action to be taken against the man behind the alleged assault. In the footage, the waiter is asked what part of his body he would prefer to have caned. The waiter pleads for the caning to be done quickly.

