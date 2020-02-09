An accidentally taken photo unveils Russia’s secret weapon called “the Judgment Day”

A photo was circulated on the Web that accidentally captured one of the most secret weapons, which was actively masked by the Russian Ministry of Defense in order to prevent leaks of information about its capabilities and characteristics, which the Russian army does not yet have, learned BulgarianMilitary.com, quoting LentaRu and AviaPro.

This is a photograph showing the moment of testing the “super torpedoes” 2M39 “Poseidon”, also known under the name “Status-6”.

“The oceanographic vessel Akademik Aleksandrov of the project 20183 was used to test the launching shaft of the 2M39 Poseidon intercontinental nuclear torpedo”, writes Covert Shores.

The blog drew attention to the video removed from YouTube, made in Severodvinsk, which appeared in June 2019 and gained only 380 views. The signature to it said the completion of the sea trials of the “Academician Aleksandrov.” In this video, “Covert Shores” noticed a pipe-like element and a crane located in the stern of the vessel. According to the blog, the discovered objects can be used to test the prototype of the 2M39 Poseidon launch mine, the Lenta.ru said.

In connection with what exactly the video was deleted – it is unknown, however, experts note that it could well contain data that would allow to give out the characteristics and capabilities of the Russian “super torpedo”.

It should be clarified that representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on information related to the leak of photographs depicting innovative Russian weapons.