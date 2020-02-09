US to extend waiver allowing Iraq to import gas, electricity from Iran

The US is planning to renew a waiver allowing Iran to import gas and electricity from Iran without risking the sanctions imposed on Tehran, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Thursday.

Reporting US and Iraqi officials, the WSJ confirms that this news came as Washington and Baghdad have been working to de-escalate the tension between one another, after last month’s crisis relating to the US assassination of Qasem Soleimani.

The WSJ reported that there were differences among officials in Trump’s administration regarding the waiver.

“We want to maintain maximum pressure on Iran,” the WSJ reported a US official as stating. “But it should not be at the expense of the economic stability of its neighbours,” he added.